Covid today in Rome and Lazio, April 28 bulletin: 6,351 infections, half in the capital

Rome, April 28, 2022 – Infections are decreasing, hospitalizations of Covid patients in the medical areas of hospitals are decreasing, while in intensive care there is still a slight increase. Today’s bulletin in Lazio reports on 7,703 molecular swabs and 37,204 antigenic swabs for a total of 44,907 swabs, recorded 6,351 new positive cases (-2.341), of these half of the infections is a Rome citywhere they are at altitude 3,143 the new coronavirus infections (here the bulletin of April 27)

There are 16 deaths (-7). The point about hospitals: 1,158 hospitalized (-19), 68 intensive care (+2) and +6,416 recovered. the ratio of positives to swabs is 14.1%.

I’m 156,392 people currently positive to Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 155,166 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,305,117 healed, 11,091 dead, out of a total of 1,472,600 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

Data from the provinces

In the provinces there are 1,722 new cases. ASL of Frosinone: there are 669 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. ASL of Latina: there are 626 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. ASL of Rieti: 199 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. ASL of Viterbo: 228 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Antivirals: Lazio first region

“Lazio is there first region for number of doses of antivirals anti Covid administered at home, second for monoclonals and, as of yesterday, the first 5 prescriptions of antivirals withdrawn at the pharmacy have started. Streamlining the procedures to facilitate the provision of the necessary care is the basic element that unites this path “and which” must not however be limited to the fight against the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic “. Alessio D’Amato, Councilor for Health and Social-Health Integration of the Lazio Region, speaking at the conference “Vaccination of the cancer patient. New opportunities for public health”, underway at the Ministry of Health.

As far as health is concerned, the heart of the PNRR, he recalled “is the digitization therefore there will also be a change of pace for the national vaccination register. “But on the digitalization front, the path in Lazio is already proceeding quickly.” We have made 14 million bookings for the anti-covid vaccine online with three clicks and we are exporting this type of booking also in other areas of health care, that is to book screenings, medical visits and diagnostic imaging. Today – concluded D’Amato – about already about 2,000 users they booked with an app that frames a barcode on the dematerialized recipe: this is de-bureaucratising, bringing citizens closer to healthcare, and it is important not only for Covid “.