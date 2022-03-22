Covid today in Tuscany, March 22 bulletin: 6,778 new infections. Hospitalizations still uphill

Florence, March 22, 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases sign in today, March 22, I’m 6,778. The data shows a total of 42,520 tests of which 8,140 molecular swabs and 34,380 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.94% (67.1% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, the new positives detected daily are more than triple (they were 2,105) on almost four times of tests performed (11,889 of which 5,199 molecular swabs and 6,690 rapid tests) but the rate of new positives drops (it was 17.71%) . As for the vaccines instead they are 8,777,981 those administered to date, of which 2,336,722 booster doses.

There are 267,734 total cases to date a Florence (1,349 more than yesterday), 67,904 a lawn (244 more), 76,812 a Pistoia (403 more), 44,212 BC Mass (470 more), 97,690 a Lucca (947 more), 107,136 a Pisa (777 more), 80,929 a Livorno (624 more), 86,040 ad Arezzo (733 more), 63,532 a Siena (709 more), 47,810 BC Grosseto (522 more).

Positivity rate

Today 8,140 molecular swabs and 34,380 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.9% were positive. On the other hand, 10,106 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 67.1% were positive. The currently positive ones are 44,575 today, + 3.5% compared to yesterday.

Hospitalization and intensive care

There are 790 hospitalized (21 more than yesterday), of which 33 in intensive care (stable).

20 dead

Today there are 20 new deaths: 10 men and 10 women with an average age of 81.3 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 7 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 3 in Pistoia, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 3 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto. 9,365 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 2,963 in Florence, 790 in Prato, 850 in Pistoia, 620 in Massa Carrara, 870 in Lucca, 1,002 in Pisa, 686 in Livorno, 631 in Arezzo, 486 in Siena, 345 in Grosseto, 122 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

New positive mean age

The average age of 6,778 new positives today is approximately 39 years (21% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 35% between 40 and 59, 18% between 60 and 79, 5% have 80 years or older).