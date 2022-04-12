Covid today in Tuscany, the data of April 12: 5,478 new infections – Chronicle

Florence, 12 April 2022 – Covid TuscanyI am 5,478 the new cases of coronavirus registered in the last 24 hours in the region. The data emerges from a total of 35,283 tests, of which 5,033 molecular swabs and 30,250 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.53% (76.3% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, the number of cases is greater (they were 1,606) but in the face of a number of tests carried out more than tripled (they were 9,737). The rate of new positives was down (it was 16.49%). As for the vaccinationthe doses administered to date are 8,848,186.

New cases are 0.5% more than the previous day’s total.

There are 289,708 total cases to date a Florence (1,320 more than yesterday), 72,287 a Lawn (266 more), 83.394 a Pistoia (437 more), 50,167 a Massa-Carrara (408 more), 108,919 a Lucca (541 more), 117,819 a Pisa (685 more), 90,382 a Livorno (486 more), 95,044 ad Arezzo (496 more), 71,325 a Siena (464 more), 54,246 a Grosseto (375 more).

THE healed there are 7,261: they grow by 0.8% and reach 974,038 (94.2% of total cases).

The currently positive they are 50,168 today, -3.4% compared to yesterday.

THE hospitalized there are 845 (5 more than yesterday), of which 38 in intensive care (3 less).

Today there are eight deaths: 3 men and 5 women with an average age of 76.5 years (3 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto).

Overall, 49,323 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (1,796 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.5%).

The average age of 5,478 new positives today is approximately 42 years (18% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 23% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).