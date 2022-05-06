Covid today in Veneto, bulletin of 6 May: 4,464 new infections, 8 victims

Venice, 6 May 2022 – Pademica downward curve in the Veneto. I’m 4,464 the new infections against the 5,344 of the day before, the new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the region in the last 24 hours bring the total of infections to 1,694,140 (here the data of 5 May). They also register 8 deaths, with the total at 14,500. The descent of the current positives continues, which are 62,341 against the 63,094 of May 5.

On the front of hospitalsclinical data still show a decrease in non-critical wards with 839 patients (-34) while there are 38 hospitalizations (+3) in intensive care.

There vaccination campaign yesterday recorded a slight increase in administrations: 938 (760 the day before), mainly (873) of third doses.

The contagion map

The bulletin in the Venetian provinces. TO Padua the highest number of people in solitary confinement: 11,536 in all, including 954 discovered in the last 24 hours. In the last few hours, Vicenza stands at 11,108 positive in isolation, of which 846 detected by swabs. TO Treviso there are 836 new cases and 9,597 people in solitary confinement. Verona it counts 743 new coronavirus infections and 8,863 positives registered in the province.

In the enlarged area of Venice, 711 positive swabs were processed with the Municipalities of the Metropolitan City, and the number of people currently in isolation also dropped to 9,051. The lowest data of the whole regional territory continue to be in the areas of the Rovigo coast and in the Dolomite areas of the Belluno area. TO Rovigoin fact, today there are only 220 cases and 2,438 current positive ones, while a Belluno there are 82 infections, for a total of 1,504 residents in isolation.