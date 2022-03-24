Covid today: infections and hospitalizations are on the rise. The bulletin of March 24 with data by region

Rome, 24 March 2022 – There are 81,811 new ones cases Of coronavirus reported in the daily update of the Ministry of Health on the epidemic of Covid in Italy. There are 90 more today the beds occupied in the ordinary wards, while they drop by 19 i hospitalizations in intensive care. In the last 24 hours there are another 182 dead. Under the reports with i data give her Regions.

In the last week the new ones contagions they have grown by 32.4%, galloping to the South where they have increased by 42% while the North West, the North East and the Center are around 30% and the islands at 17.7%. It is the photograph taken by the Gimbe Foundation which in the usual monitoring also reports that there are 38 Italian provinces with an incidence of positives exceeding a thousand per 100 thousand inhabitants. With the ascent of the epidemic curve the focus is on fourth dose Of vaccine anti Covid. Today the technical scientific commission (Cts) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) to evaluate the additional booster for the older population. No decision has been taken so far and we refer you to further information.

There are 81,811 new ones contagions from Covid in the last 24 hours on 545,302 swabs, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday it was 76,260 out of 513,744 tests. The victims they are 182 instead (yesterday they were 153). Salt lightly on rate of positivity (15% against 14.8% yesterday). On the other hand, 447 patients are hospitalized in therapy intensive, 19 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 41. There are 9,029 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 90 more than yesterday.

Among the Regions, the one with the most cases is Lombardy which today counts 9,300, to follow Lazio (9,235) and Campania (8,828). The currently positive there are 1,245,803 of which 1,236,327 home blocks. The healed are 63,553.

The bulletin of yesterday, March 23

Compared to 78,153 swabs carried out, they are 9,300 the new positives (11.8%). This was reported by the Lombardy Region in the daily Covid bulletin. The hospitalized in intensive care are 41 (-6). THE hospitalized not in intensive care are 965 (+25). There are 34 new deaths. There are 3,102 new cases in Milan and its province, of which 1,492 in the city of Milan. Lombardy Bulletin

Today in the Lazio on 58,716 swabs are recorded 9,235 new positive cases (+895), there are 20 i deaths (+10), 1.116 i hospitalized (+19), 71 l intensive therapies (+2) and +7.107 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,576.

The Campania Regional Crisis Unit has announced that positive of the day are 8,828 of which positive for the antigenic 7,349 and to the molecular 1,479. The tests carried out are 48,143 of which: antigenic 35,056 and molecular 13,087. A death in the last 48 hours; 1 died earlier but registered yesterday.

Today in Puglia 41,866 tests for Covid-19 infection were recorded and 8,420 new cases. In addition, 14 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 113,156 positive people, 609 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 38 in intensive care.

I’m 8,337 the new ones positive a coronavirus in Veneto in the last 24 hours, while 10 are recorded deaths since yesterday. There are 73,374 people in solitary confinement. This was announced by the covid bulletin of the Veneto Region. On the hospitalization front, there are 478 i hospitalized positive in the non-critical area (+10), while there are 24 intensive therapies (-3).

In Sicily 6,748 new contagions Covid and 18 deaths which bring the total cases to 933,284 and the victims to 9,936. The current positives are 234.895, -4.514; the healed 688,453, 12,136. The highest number of new cases in the province of Palermo, 2,083; followed by Messina, 1,393; Catania 1.077. THE hospitalized they continue are 920, 63 in intensive care, 3 of the day; the swabs made 39,831; positive rate of 16.9%.

New cases registered in Tuscany I’m 5,446 on 35,774 tests of which 8,442 molecular swabs and 27,332 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.22% (62.1% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, cases are increasing as well as tests, with a decreasing positivity rate: in the previous report there were 5,280 infections on 32,625 swabs, with an incidence of new positives of 16.18% (61.6% on early diagnoses). New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5%, the currently positive by 2% compared to yesterday. THE hospitalized are 807 (17 more than yesterday), of which 32 in intensive care (3 less). 19 new ones are registered deaths: 9 men and 10 women with an average age of 87.1 years. Tuscany Bulletin

There are still over 4 thousand new cases of Coronavirus positivity identified in Emilia Romagna in the last 24 hours. On the basis of over 22 thousand swabs were, in fact, found 4,367 positive. There are still 16 dead, among them also a 57-year-old man in the province of Ferrara. However, there is a sharp decline in hospitalizations in intensive care which go from 53 yesterday to 45 today, while hospitalizations are increasing (967, 15 more than yesterday) in ordinary hospital wards. Active cases rise to 43,216, 97.7% of which are in home isolation because they do not require special care. Emilia Romagna Bulletin

In Calabriato date, they are counted +3,452 positive compared to yesterday. Eleven i deaths, the healed are +1.645. Currently i hospitalizations they are 375 in the medical area (-11 compared to yesterday) and 13 in intensive care (figure unchanged from yesterday). The currently positives are 69,326 (+1,796).

The Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region has communicated 3.086 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 9.6% of 32,308 swabs performed, of which 28,417 antigenic. THE hospitalized in intensive care I’m 23 (unchanged from yesterday). Inpatients not in intensive care are 569 (+7 compared to yesterday). There are 50,251 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,330,720 (+ 32,308 compared to yesterday). There are 3, none of today, i deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19.

There was a slight decrease in the incidence rate in Marche where, in the last 24 hours, they were recorded 2,821 new infections. The Regional Epidemiological Observatory reports that 8,128 swabs tested (6,240 new diagnoses and 1,888 in the path cured) with a positivity rate of 45.2% and a positive incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,187.09 (yesterday they were 1,191 , 62). Marche Bulletin

I’m 2,352 (aged between 4 months and 97 years) the new positive Covid cases registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 299,785. Of today’s positives, 1,670 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The balance of patients deceased records 4 new cases (aged between 64 and 89, 1 in the province of L’Aquila, 2 in the province of Teramo, 1 in the province of Pescara). The number of positive cases also includes 252,389 discharged / healed (+712 compared to yesterday). Currently positive in Abruzzo are +1589 compared to yesterday. Two hundred and seventy-seven patients (+3 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the hospital in the medical area; 13 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 13.88 percent.

In Sardinia register today 2.107 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 1670 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 12,609 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. Patients admitted to the wards of intensive care there are 16 (- 2). The patients hospitalized in the medical area there are 319 (- 3). There are 29,409 cases of home isolation (+ 103). There are 8 deaths.

The positive rate of Covid in tests drops to 16.2 percent Umbria while it was 18.58 Wednesday and 21 percent Thursday of last week. In the last day, 2,530 swabs and 8,568 antigen tests were analyzed from which they emerged 1,807 new cases and 1,704 healed, with currently positives rising to 21,556, 101 more while on the same day last week the increase was 1,312. Two others reported dead, 1,782 since the start of the pandemic. Slightly increasing i hospitalized in the ordinary wards, now 203, eight more, while four places remain in the intensive therapies.

I’m 1,564 the new positives recorded in the last 24 hours in Liguria compared to 12,193 swabs carried out, of which 3,116 are molecular and 9,077 rapid antigenic tests. In Genoa there are 661 new cases. The positivity rate was 12.8%. The number of hospitalized people is dropping: to date there are 251 (-2 compared to yesterday) while the hospitalizations in intensive care remain substantially stable, there are 8 while yesterday they were 7. Two are unvaccinated. Two i deaths reported.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia counts 1,240 new cases of coronavirus. People hospitalized in intensive care they drop to 3, while the number of hospitalized patients in other departments is 133. Today there are 9 deaths.

I’m 1,033 the positive emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 4,166 swabs (molecular and antigenic). In Lucanian hospitals they are hospitalized 101 people (three more than yesterday), of which three in intensive care (one at the San Carlo di Potenza and two at the Madonna delle Grazie in Matera).

In South Tyrol I’m 742 the new cases of Covid-19 on 5,906 swabs processed yesterday. A person over 90 has died. The number of covid patients admitted to hospital is stable, 61 in normal wards and 4 in intensive care. In Trentino others register 465 new cases while 14 new hospitalizations registered in the last 24 hours, also considering the 8 discharges that have occurred in the meantime, bring the total to 47. There is always only one patient who needs intensive care. No deaths. The Molise counts 414 positives recorded in the last 24 hours and one victim. In Valle d’Aosta 63 new positives, no new deaths and no ICU patients and 15 hospitalized.

