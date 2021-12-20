Covid today Israel, over 1,000 infections: record since October

Over 1000 coronavirus infections in Israel for the first time since October. According to the numbers of the covid bulletin reported today by Ynet, out of about 94,000 tests carried out yesterday, 1,004 were positive and the R index is at 1.22, above the ‘red threshold’ set at 1. The new cases are more than double compared to a week ago, writes the Jerusalem Post, which talks about the most worrying bulletin since October, noting that the R index has never been at this level since August.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 81 Israeli Covid patients are hospitalized in “serious” conditions, about 75% of whom would not be vaccinated, Ynet reports highlighting how the figure is still down compared to yesterday. Since the start of the pandemic in Israel, 8,232 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus.

TRAVEL TO ITALY AND USA NOTICE

The Israeli council of ministers today approved the addition of ten more countries to the red list of the travel ban for covid risk. Among these, as anticipated yesterday, there is Italy. And for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States too. The measure, which will enter into force at midnight tomorrow, will have to be examined by the constitutional commission of the Knesset tomorrow morning.

The ten new countries added to the red list are Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, the United States, Switzerland, Turkey and Hungary. Until now, the United States had never appeared on an Israeli red list. At the start of the pandemic, a ban on all travel was decided and there was speculation that the Netanyahu government had preferred a general ban so as not to offend US President Donald Trump, the Times of Israel reports.

Israelis who want to travel to red list countries must apply for special permission from a government commission. Citizens or residents of Israel who return from one of these countries must remain in quarantine in state-run hotels until the first negative test. After that they must remain in isolation at home for seven days even if vaccinated. The red list already included Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Finland, France, Great Britain, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, as well as South Africa and several African countries.