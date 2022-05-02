Covid today Italy, 18,896 infections and 124 deaths: May 2 bulletin

I’m 18,896 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 2, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 124 other deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 122,444 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, with a positive rate of 15.4%. There are 794 hospitalized patients with symptoms, 56 more than yesterday. 368 intensive care units are employed, 2 more since yesterday.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – 2,104 new cases of coronavirus emerged yesterday in Campania according to the data of the latest bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region. There are 17 new deaths. In the hospitals of the region, 39 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 701 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

VENETO – There are 1,168 new coronavirus infections today 2 May in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,673,702, while the currently positive ones are 68,031. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,465. In hospitals in the Veneto, 622 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 115 positive patients.

LAZIO – There are 1,927 new infections from Coronavirus today, 2 May 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 12 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 3,676 molecular swabs and 9,676 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 14.4%. There are 1,140 hospitalized patients, 13 more since yesterday, 59 intensive care units occupied, 3 fewer than yesterday, and 4,307 healed since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are 1,144.

In detail: the ASL Roma 1 records 489 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 296 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 3 there are 359 new cases and 2 deaths; in ASL Roma 4 there are 92 new cases and 0 deaths; in ASL Roma 5 there are 120 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 173 new cases and 1 death.

In the provinces there are 398 new cases: in the Asl of Frosinone there are 104 new cases and 3 deaths; in the ASL of Latina 93 the new cases; in the ASL of Rieti there are 97 new cases and in the ASL of Viterbo 104 new cases and 1 death.

PIEDMONT – There are 952 new coronavirus infections today 2 May 2022 in Piedmont, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There is a new death.

The swabs carried out are 14,194, of which 12,798 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 6.7%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 765 (-6 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 12, down by 4 units compared to yesterday.

ABRUZZO – There are 582 new coronavirus infections today 2 May in Abruzzo, according to data from the latest Covid bulletin. There are 2 other deaths (an 85 year old from the province of Teramo and a case that occurred in recent days). The discharged / healed are 819 more than yesterday. Of today’s positives, 536 were identified through rapid antigen testing. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia, according to data from the Covid-19 bulletin, today there are 893 further infections (out of 2302 swabs). The death of a 90-year-old woman residing in the province of Southern Sardinia is recorded. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 11 (-1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 302 (-6). 29,304 are the cases of home isolation (+170). This was announced by the Sardinia Region.

CALABRIA – There are 933 new infections registered today, May 2, in Calabria out of 4,961 swabs carried out. This was reported by the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region which also records +781 healed and 4 deaths (for a total of 2,509 deaths). The bulletin also records +148 currently positive, +2 hospitalizations (for a total of 257) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 18).

TUSCANY – There are 730 new coronavirus infections today 2 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 16 deaths. The new cases, 321 confirmed with molecular swab and 409 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,100,705 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.1% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.7% and reached 1,043,305 (94.8% of total cases). Today, 1,429 molecular swabs and 3,394 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% were positive.

On the other hand, 1,081 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 67.5% were positive. The currently positive are 47,533 today, -11.8% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 635 (16 more than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (4 more). Of the 16 new deaths: 13 men and 3 women with an average age of 83.3 years (3 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 3 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 191 new infections today, May 2, in Friuli Venezia Giulia on 1,228 molecular swabs and 736 rapid antigenic tests carried out. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 166 patients hospitalized in other wards. There are 4 deaths. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years old (18.32%), followed by the 40-49 (15.18%) and by the 60-69 (12, 04%).

PUGLIA – There are 2,085 new coronavirus infections today 2 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 8 deaths.

The new cases, identified through 15,066 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 765; Bat: 128; Brindisi: 227; Foggia: 259; Lecce: 456; Taranto: 234; Residents outside the region: 9; Province in definition: 7. There are 101,626 people currently positive, 530 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 26 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,071,518 total cases, 10,587,630 swabs performed, 961,599 people recovered and 8,293 deaths.

BASILICATA – There are 280 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, May 2. There are also another 2 deaths. 1,230 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased, both elderly, resided in Rotonda and Ruvo del Monte. 211 healings were recorded on the same day. There are 107 hospitalized for Covid-19, 3 of which in intensive care: 79 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 30 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,906. For vaccination, so far 468,126 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 per cent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,788 have received the second (79.9 per cent), 355,582 are the third doses (64, 3 percent) and 1,989 the fourth doses (0.4 percent), for a total of 1,267,485 administered doses.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 18 new covid infections in Valle d’Aosta according to today’s bulletin, May 2. On the other hand, there are no new deaths. 221 the healed. The current positives are 1,380 of which 25 are hospitalized. No patient was admitted to intensive care.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,540 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 2, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 11 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 8,773 swabs were processed, of which 5,069 were molecular and 3,704 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 28.9%.

The patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 30, one more than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,393, 44 more than yesterday. In isolation at home 54,589 people. 6,163 people have healed since yesterday.

SICILY – There are 1,204 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 2, 2022 in Sicily, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 6 deaths have been recorded, of which 4 in the last 24 hours and the others in the previous days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 10,605 in Sicily. In the last 24 hours, 9,124 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The current positives on the island are 116,343, one less than yesterday. Of the current positives, 804 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 46 patients are in intensive care.

This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 334 in Palermo, 264 in Catania, 283 in Messina, 75 in Ragusa, 149 in Trapani, 62 in Syracuse, 90 in Caltanissetta, 106 in Agrigento and 16 in Enna.