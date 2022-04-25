Covid today Italy, 24,878 infections and 93 deaths: April 25 bulletin

There are 24,878 new infections from Coronavirus in Italy today, 25 April 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 93 other deaths.

There are 138,803 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, processed in 24 hours which show a positivity rate of 17.9%.

The number of hospitalized in intensive care is stable, totaling 416, while the number of hospitalized patients with symptoms is increasing by 155.

COVID DATA AND NUMBERS FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – I am 2,772 new coronavirus infections today 25 April 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 11 deaths.

“Today in Lazio out of 3,685 molecular swabs and 13,468 antigenic swabs for a total of 17,153 swabs, there are 2,772 new positive cases (-3,213), 11 deaths (+4), 1,139 hospitalized (+14), 70 therapies intensive (=) and +3,278 i recovered. the ratio of positives to swabs is 16.1%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,633 ”, Alessio D’Amato, the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, announced in a note.

VENETO – I am 2,053 new coronavirus infections today 25 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,638,105, while the currently positive ones are 74,321. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,400. In hospitals in the Veneto, 610 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 16 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 131 positive patients.

CAMPANIA – They are 2,939 coronavirus infections in Campania today, April 25, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the regional bulletin. New cases were identified on 12,617 tests. There are 5 deaths recorded in today’s bulletin released by the Campania Region crisis unit (2 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 3 previously, but recorded yesterday). In Campania there are 37 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care, 730 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

PUGLIA – There are 1,933 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, April 25, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. New cases were identified on 10,107 swabs.

New cases by province – Province of Bari: 688; Province of Bat: 117; Province of Brindisi: 227; Province of Foggia: 224; Province of Lecce: 395; Province of Taranto: 251; Residents outside the region: 29; Province in definition: 2.

Currently positive people in Puglia are 105,381. The covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area are 587. In intensive care, on the other hand, 31 patients.

TUSCANY – They are 1,504 the new coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, April 25, according to data from the Region’s Covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new Covid cases (666 confirmed with molecular swab and 838 by rapid antigen test) bring the total to 1,080,372 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,016,544 (94.1% of total cases).

Today 2,625 molecular swabs and 5,184 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 19.3% were positive. On the other hand, 2,228 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 67.5% were positive. The currently positive are 54,032 today, + 0.1% compared to yesterday. There are 687 hospitalized (6 more than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 5 new deaths: 5 men, with an average age of 77 years.

EMILIA ROMAGNA –

There are 3,403 new coronavirus infections today 25 April 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths.

” Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,390,164 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,403 more than yesterday, out of a total of 8,927 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,430 molecular and 3,497 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 38.1%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 noon a total of 10,354,432 doses were administered; out of the total 3,787,320 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.2%. The third doses made are 2,867,023 ”. This was communicated by the Emilia Romagna Region.

” There are 38 patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (+2 compared to yesterday, + 5.6%), the average age is 66.1 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,475 (+53 compared to yesterday, + 3.7%), average age 76 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 273 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 25 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 deaths. In detail, 72 new infections were detected on 900 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 8.00%. Furthermore, 1,489 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 201 cases (13.50%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is down to 6 while hospitalized patients amount to 157, announced the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 year old (16.48%), followed by the 40-49 (15.02%) and by the 30-39 with 13 ,ninety two%.

Today the deaths of 2 people were recorded: a 90-year-old man from Castions di Strada (who died in hospital) and a 77-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,984. The totally healed are 329,220, the clinically healed 235, while the people in isolation drop to 23,723.