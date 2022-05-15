Covid today Italy, 27,162 infections and 62 deaths: May 15th bulletin

There are 27,162 coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and data – region by region – in the covid bulletin of the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. Another 62 dead were recorded. New cases were identified on 194,577 swabs, the positivity rate is 14%. The covid patients hospitalized are 7,532 (-118), the patients in intensive care are 347 (+7).

COVID ITALY BULLETIN, REGION BY REGION NUMBERS

LAZIO – There are 2,943 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 deaths. In Rome, 1,535 cases reported. “Today in Lazio out of 3,823 molecular swabs and 17,238 antigenic swabs for a total of 21,061 swabs, 2,943 new positive cases are recorded (-451)”, Alessio D’Amato, Lazio Region Councilor for Health, said in a note.

“There are 2 deaths (-3), 798 hospitalized (-11), 51 intensive care (+3) and +2,175 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 13.9%. Cases in Rome city I’m at 1,535 “adds the commissioner.

VENETO – There are 2,428 (-1,036) new coronavirus infections today May 15 in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in the region is 1,725,838, that of deaths to 14,589. The current number of positive patients drops further, to 49,952 (-1,290). In stable hospitals, there are 746 admissions to the medical area, while those in intensive care decrease (-5) to 41.

PIEDMONT – There are 1,495 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 deaths. The new cases were detected on 12,246 swabs, of which 11,076 antigen tests, the positive swab ratio was 12.2%. There are 547 ordinary hospitalizations (-12 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 21, an increase of 1 unit compared to yesterday. Two deaths of people diagnosed with Covid.

PUGLIA – There are 1,723 new coronavirus infections today May 15 in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths.

The new cases, identified through 12,688 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 588; Bat: 101; Brindisi: 139; Foggia: 196; Lecce: 391; Taranto: 289; Residents outside the region: 17; Province in definition: 2. There are 89,065 people currently positive, 462 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,108,902 total cases, 10,823,473 swabs performed, 1,011,441 people recovered and 8,396 deaths.

SARDINIA – There are 601 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There is one death. The new cases, of which 518 diagnosed as antigenic, were identified on 5,163 molecular and antigenic swabs.

The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 10. The patients admitted to the medical area are 242 (+1). There are 24,493 cases of home isolation (+380). The death of an 89-year-old man residing in the province of Southern Sardinia is recorded.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 50 coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are no deaths. 17 other healed reported. The current positives are 1325 of which 26 hospitalized and one patient is hospitalized in intensive care. The people who died in Valle d’Aosta since the beginning of the epidemic with a Covid diagnosis remain, therefore, at 534. The new cases tested in the last 24 hours are 33, the swabs carried out 274.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,528 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, May 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. The new cases were identified on 11,994 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,967 molecular and 6,027 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21%.

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 30 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 3.4%), the average age is 66.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,150 (-2 compared to yesterday, -0.2%), average age 75.9 years. The average age of new positives today is 44.9 years.

The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 38,231 (-1,425). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 37,051 (-1,424), 97% of the total number of active cases.

TUSCANY – There are 1,927 new coronavirus infections today May 15 in Tuscany in Lazio, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin anticipated via social media by the president of the region Eugenio Giani. “The new positive cases are 1,927 on 11,721 tests of which 2,533 molecular swabs and 9,188 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.44% (72.0% on the first diagnoses)”, reads the post published on Telegram.