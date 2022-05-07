Covid today Italy, 40,522 infections and 113 deaths: May 7 bulletin

I’m 40. 522 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 7, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also others 113 dead.

In the last 24 hours 305,563 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, with a positivity rate of 13.3%. Patients with Covid symptoms are decreasing.

There are a total of 8,815 hospitalized, 349 fewer than yesterday, while there are 355 patients in intensive care, eight fewer than yesterday.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 4,751 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 7, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. In the last 48 hours, 5 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 28,554 swabs were processed, of which 7,554 were antigenic. There are 647 hospitalizations in Covid ordinary wards and 38 intensive care units are employed.

LAZIO – There are 3,578 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 7, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 7,912 molecular swabs and 21,790 antigenic swabs were processed with a 12% positivity rate. The hospitalized are 1,058, 7 fewer than yesterday, while the intensive care units employed are 58. Since yesterday 5,277 people have recovered. The cases in Rome city are at 1,779.

In detail, the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 634 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 617 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 528 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: there are 212 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 284 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 337 new cases. In the provinces there are 966 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: 314 new cases and 2 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 450 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 69 new cases; Asl di Viterbo: there are 133 new cases.

TUSCANY – There are 2,358 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 7 May. There are also another 10 deaths. 1,114,150 the total of cases since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,059,500 (95.1% of total cases). Today 2,938 molecular swabs and 13,473 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,403 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 44,723 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 522 hospitalized (20 fewer than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 10 new deaths: 4 men and 6 women with an average age of 83.3 years.

SARDINIA – There are 1,118 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, May 7. There are also another 2 deaths. A total of 7,215 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 8 patients admitted to intensive care units (one less than yesterday). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 266 (- 2) while there are 25,928 cases of home isolation (-524). There are 2 deaths: an 89-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari and an 85-year-old woman residing in the Province of Sassari.

CALABRIA – There are 1,290 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, May 7. There are also another 5 deaths. 7,218 swabs performed, +2,953 cured. The total number of deaths in the region is 2,533. The bulletin also records -1,668 currently positive, -9 hospitalizations (for a total of 240) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 11).

BASILICATA – There are 497 new coronavirus infections today 7 May 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 2 deaths. New positive cases were detected on a total of 2,171 swabs (molecular and antigenic). The deceased people resided in Tito and Tramutola. 713 healings recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 103 (-6) of which 2 (-1) in intensive care: 66 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 37 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,569.

For the vaccination, 314 doses were administered yesterday. So far 468.147 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553.254 residents), 441.846 have received the second (79.9 percent), 355.948 are the third doses (64.3 percent) and 2,704 the fourth doses (0.5 per cent), for a total of 1,268,645 administered doses.

ABRUZZO – There are 1,480 new coronavirus infections today, May 7, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded, of which 3 in the province of Chieti, one in L’Aquila and the other 3 in Teramo. Since yesterday, 1,184 people have been healed. There are 301 hospitalized in the medical area and 9 intensive care units are employed. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 262, Chieti at 555, Pescara at 319 and Teramo at 306.

VENETO – There are 4,176 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 7 May. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,698,280, while the currently positive ones are 59,816. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,512. In Veneto hospitals 522 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 22 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 106 positive patients. Yesterday 1,863 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

LOMBARDY – There are 5,305 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 7, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 15 deaths have been recorded for a total of 40,109 deaths in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 41,912 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, of which 12.65% was positive. The number of hospitalized patients is decreasing: in the ordinary Covid wards there are 1,131 patients, 18 fewer than yesterday; in intensive care 34, 2 less than yesterday.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan the infections are today 1,604, in the province of Brescia 685, in Monza and Brianza 505, in the Bergamo area 435, in the province of Varese 427, in Como 325, in Pavia 307, in Lecco 223, in Mantua 201, in Cremona 173, Sondrio 126 and Lodi 110.

PIEDMONT – There are 2,280 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 7, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 29,019 swabs were processed, of which 26,945 antigen tests with a positivity rate of 7.9%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 665, 40 fewer than yesterday, those in intensive care 19, up by one compared to yesterday.