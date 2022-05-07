Covid today Italy: 40,522 new cases. Bulletin May 7, 2022 with data by region

Rome, 7 May 2022 – There are 40,522 cases from Covid in Italy reported today in the bulletin newspaper of the Ministry of Health (under the details and data region by region). THE dead 113. Strong descent i hospitalizations (-349), also the number of places occupied in intensive care (-8). The trend is comforting: the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) communicates today that over the last week “the number of cases reported, the number of hospitalizations and hospitalizations in intensive care and of deaths are decreasing. “But there is concern about the evolution of the coming months: the Ema (European Medicines Agency) has raised an alarm on the new sub-variants Omicron 4 And 5: “The danger is real”, he says in an interview with The print the former executive director of Ema Guido Rasi. What worries us is the potential contagiousness: “Summer could slow down its march but then we could find ourselves facing the third problematic autumn of the pandemic era”. The reinfection rate is on the rise: the percentage of the total reported cases is 5%, an increase compared to 4.5% in the previous week (ISS).

Summary

There are 40,522 i new infections from Covid registered in the last 24 hours on 305.563 i tampons molecular and antigenic. Yesterday they were 43,947 out of 302,406. The positivity rate is 13.2%, down from 14.5% yesterday. The victims they are 113, compared to yesterday 12 less. There are 355 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 8 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. There are 33 daily admissions hospitalized in ordinary departments there are 8,815, or 349 less than yesterday. The region with the largest number of cases today is the Lombardy with 5,305 infections, followed by Campania 4,751, then Veneto 4,176, Lazio 3,578 ed Emilia Romagna 3,238. Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,767,773. THE discharged / healed of the last 24 hours there are 55,691 (yesterday 62,978) for a total that rises to 15,471,992. The currently positive there are 1,131,364. Of these 1,122,194 are in home isolation.

In Lombardy there are 5,305 new ones Covid infections, 12.6% of the 41,912 swabs processed in the last 24 hours. There are 15 deaths. 34 people are hospitalized in intensive care, zero new entries today, while 1,131 beds are occupied in the wards.

In Campania there are 4,751 new ones cases from Covid 19 in the last 24 hours. The tests processed are 28,554, of which 21,000 antigenic and 7,554 molecular. The deceased are 5 in the last 48 hours; 2 previously deceased, but registered yesterday. Of the 567 ICU beds available, 38 are occupied; of the 3,160 hospital beds available, including private beds, 647 are occupied.

There are 4,176 new ones infections from COVID-19 registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours. The total of hospitalizations with 12 disposals from the medical areas and two new entries in intensive therapies. Seven deaths. Veneto data: the complete bulletin

Today in the Lazioout of 7,912 molecular swabs and 21,790 antigenic swabs for a total of 29,702 swabs, 3,578 new positive cases (-229); are 7 i deaths (-1), 1,058 i hospitalized (-7), 58 l intensive therapies (stable) and +5,277 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.0%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,779.

L’Emilia Romagna counts 3,238 contagions more than yesterday, out of a total of 19,022 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,535 molecular and 9,487 rapid antigen tests. The number of patients increased slightly hospitalized in intensive care (+2), they drop by 129 places occupied in the medical area. Covid Emilia Romanga: all the data

Today in Puglia 19,469 tests have been recorded for COVID-19 and 2,949 new cases: 1,028 in the province of Bari, 172 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 317 in that of Brindisi, 373 in the province of Foggia, 531 in the province of Lecce, 482 in the province of Taranto as well as 29 residents outside the region and 17 in the province way of definition. In addition, 9 were registered deaths. Currently there are 94,654 positive people, 530 are hospitalized in non-critical area and 27 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 1,089,351 compared to 10,695,457 tests performed, 986,351 people recovered and 8,346 those who died.

Others 2,358 new cases (average age 48) and 10 others dead for Covid in Tuscany in 24 hours according to the latest bulletin of the Tuscany Region. The currently positive today are 44,723 (+ 0.2% on yesterday). Among them i hospitalized there are 522 (-20 people the balance between entries and exits, equal to -3.7% on yesterday) of which 23 in intensive care (-1 person the balance equal to -4.2% on yesterday).

In Piedmont there are 2,287 cases more than yesterday. The swabs carried out are 29,019 of which 26,945 antigenic tests, the positive swabs ratio stands at 7.9%. THE hospitalizations ordinary are 665 (- 40 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 19, an increase of 1 unit compared to yesterday. THE deaths of people diagnosed with Covid are 5.

There are 2,771 new ones cases from Coronavirus in Sicily (yesterday 3,000) compared to 17,709 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,730,490 since the beginning of the emergency. In the last 24 hours, 14 have been recorded deaths (yesterday 11) which bring the total number of victims on the island to 10,688. The number of the currently positive in Sicily is 112,760 (-24), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 723, of which 38 in intensive care. There are 111,999 patients in home isolation. The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 1,012,497 (+3054). These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 711, Catania 599, Messina 312, Syracuse 303, Ragusa 234, Trapani 332, Agrigento 290, Caltanissetta 199 and Enna 64.

Today in Abruzzo there are 1,480 i new positives, while 3,084 molecular swabs and 7863 antigen tests were performed. The number of dead with the Covid, 7 deceased (3 in the province of Chieti, 1 in the province of L’Aquila, 3 in the province of Teramo). The number of those recovered has also increased, 325215 since the beginning of the pandemic, plus 1184 in the last 24 hours. There are also 56402 currently positive (+289) and 301 i hospitalized in the medical area (-8), 9 those in intensive care (unchanged), 56092 in home isolation (+297). The new positives are resident in the provinces of L’Aquila (262), Chieti (555), Pescara (319), Teramo (306), outside the region (18), under investigation (20).

In 24 hours there are 1,347 i cases of positivity to coronavirus detected in the Marche: the incidence dropped from 654.79 to 640.21. Covid Marche, the complete bulletin

They are 1,290 i new cases from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours in Calabria, for a positivity rate of 17.87%. The data emerges from the bulletin of the Region, which in the last 24 hours also records 5 deaths. The healed are 2,953. In Calabria today there are 75,683 positives. I decrease hospitalizations in the wards (-9) and in intensive care (-1).

In Sardinia there are 1,118 i new cases confirmed positivity al Covid, of which 948 diagnosed with antigen tests. A total of 7,215 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, according to the latest update of the Region, which reports two other deaths in the elderly population: an 89-year-old man died in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari and an 85-year-old woman in Northern Sardinia. The number of patients continues to decrease hospitalized in the departments of intensive care: there are 8, one less than yesterday. Those hospitalized in the medical area are 266, two fewer. There are 25,928 cases of home isolation, 524 fewer.

There Liguria counts 1,001 new positives at SarsCov2.

In Umbria 748 new cases of Coronavirus.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia a total of 731 new ones were detected contagions (14.59%). People admitted to intensive care they drop to 3, while the patients hospitalized in other departments remain 160. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 40-49 years (17.10%), followed by the 50-59 (16.83%) and the 60-69 (12, 86%). Today i deaths of 6 people aged between 74 and 93 years.

No deaths from Covid in South Tyrol, where 330 new infections are reported. There are 38 Covid patients hospitalized in normal hospital wards, 23 hospitalized in private facilities, while there is one hospitalized person in therapy. There are 3,392 people in quarantine or home isolation. In Basilicata there are 491 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 2,171 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and 2 deaths from Covid-19 are recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 103 (-6) of which 2 (-1) in intensive care. Another death from Covid in Trentino, where the virus has meanwhile infected another 288 people, most of whom have mild symptoms. Meanwhile, the pressure in hospitals drops, with 8 discharges and only 3 new admissions. In Molise 233 new positives in 24 hours, in Valle d’Aosta 54: no deaths.