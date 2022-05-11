Covid today Italy, 42,249 infections and 115 deaths: May 11 bulletin

There are 42,249 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 11, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 115 other deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 164,846.

294,611 swabs processed in the last 24 hours bring the positivity rate to 14.3%. Hospitalizations are down (-167 compared to yesterday for a total of 8,412) and intensive care (-20 compared to yesterday for a total of 338). There are 1,041,196 (-41,776) people currently positive, 16,915,301 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic while the recovered touch the threshold of 15,709,259 (+84,344).

COVID DATA AND NUMBERS FROM THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – There are 6,157 new coronavirus infections in Lombardy according to today’s bulletin, May 11. Another 12 deaths have been recorded, for a total of 40,198 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic. The number of people admitted to intensive care is 37 today, 1 more than yesterday; while that of patients in ordinary Covid wards is falling, today 1,044, 42 less than 24 hours ago.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan there are 1,888 new cases, of which 777 in the capital city. Followed by the provinces of Brescia (+773), Monza and Brianza (+571), Bergamo (+569), Varese (+523), Como (+403), Pavia (+349), Lecco (+236), Mantua ( +219), Cremona (+177), Lodi (+130) and Sondrio (+122).

LAZIO – There are 3,859 coronavirus infections and 9 deaths registered today, May 11, in Lazio. This was reported by the regional bulletin. Specifically, “out of 7,223 molecular swabs and 20,268 antigenic swabs for a total of 27,491 swabs, 3,859 new positive cases are recorded (-1,005), 9 deaths (-6), 904 hospitalized (-20), 47 intensive care (-3) and +4,257 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.0%. Cases in Rome city are at 1,931 “.

VENETO – There are 4,141 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 11 May. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,712,400, while the currently positive ones are 54,143. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,544. 482 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals in the medical area and 24 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 108 positive patients. Yesterday 737 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,892 new coronavirus infections today 11 May in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 11 deaths. Since the start of the epidemic, 1,446,347 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new cases were identified on a total of 19,943 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,050 were molecular and 8,893 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.5%. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,441,068 doses were administered; out of the total 3,790,240 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,882,280.

TUSCANY – There are 2,365 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 11 May. 15,924 tests carried out, of which 2,827 molecular swabs and 13,097 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.85% (68.7% on first diagnoses). The president of the Region Eugenio Giani communicates it on Telegram.

PUGLIA – There are 2,673 new coronavirus infections today 11 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 8 deaths. The new cases, identified through 18,478 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 990; Bat: 140; Brindisi: 250; Foggia: 339; Lecce: 564; Taranto: 352; Residents outside the region: 26; Province in definition: 12. There are 91,823 people currently positive, 505 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 28 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,099,404 total cases, 10,758,535 swabs performed, 999,213 people healed and 8,368 deaths.

CALABRIA – There are 1,309 new coronavirus infections today 11 May in Calabria, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. New cases were registered on 6,749 swabs carried out. +3,039 are healed. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 2,544. The bulletin also records -1,732 currently positive, -11 hospitalizations (for a total of 221) and, finally, +2 intensive care (for a total of 10).

SARDINIA – There are 1,580 coronavirus infections confirmed today, May 11, in Sardinia according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. A total of 8,215 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 10 (+1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 260 (-13). 24,305 are the cases of home isolation (- 577). There are 12 deaths: two men aged 75 and 88, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; two men aged 74 and 88, residing in the province of South Sardinia; two women aged 89 and 95 plus two men aged 72 and 93, residing in the province of Nuoro; three women of 86, 93 and 94 years and a man of 89, residing in the province of Oristano.