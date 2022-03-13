Covid today Italy, 48,886 infections and 86 deaths: March 13 bulletin

I’m 48,886 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 13, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 86 other deaths. In the last 24 hours 330,028 swabs were processed with a 14.8% positivity rate.

The hospitalized are 8,240, 6 more since yesterday, 516 in intensive care, 3 more.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

CAMPANIA – There are 5,190 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 13, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There has been a death since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 30,104 swabs were processed, of which 20,920 were antigenic. There are 557 hospitalized in Covid ordinary wards, while 32 intensive care units are employed.

VENETO – There are 8,454 new coronavirus infections in Veneto today, March 13, 2022, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region which also records 5 deaths. In hospitals there are 430 patients with Covid hospitalized in the medical area (-3), while those in intensive care remain at 28. The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic is 1,380,410, that of deaths 13,965. There is also an increase in the positives in isolation which today are 52,744 (+840). As for the administration of vaccines, the doses distributed are 9,355 (compared to 8,501 yesterday), of which 309 first doses.

LAZIO – There are 6,487 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 13, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 4 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 7,408 molecular swabs and 34,977 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 15.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,993.

There are 1,035 hospitalized, 11 more since yesterday, 73 intensive care units occupied, 2 more since yesterday, and 5,276 healed in the last 24 hours. In the ASL Roma 1 there are 1,126 new cases and one death; in the ASL Roma 2 there are 1,095 new cases; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 772 new cases; in the ASL Roma 4 there are 376 new cases; in the ASL Roma 5 there are 529 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 756 new cases.

In the provinces there are 1,833 new cases. In the Asl of Frosinone there are 661 new cases; in the ASL of Latina there are 567 new cases; in the Asl of Rieti there are 283 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours, while in the Asl of Viterbo there are 322 new cases and 1 death.

SARDINIA – There are 1,305 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 13, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 3 people have died on the island from complications related to the Coronavirus. It is a sixty year old from Oristano, a 77 year old man from the north of Sardinia and a 92 year old from Cagliari. The new infections were confirmed by 282 molecular swabs and 1,023 antigenic, in total 8,525 tests were performed.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care has risen to 18, one more, and the total number of beds occupied in the medical area falls to 310, 8 less. With an increase of 329 people, the number of cases of home isolation reaches 24,186.

TUSCANY – There are 3,723 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 13, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 3,723 out of 23,569 tests of which 7,133 molecular swabs and 16,436 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.80% (53.2% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 8,739,721 of which 2,321.94 booster doses.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 2,725 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 13, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, 13,722 swabs were processed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,817 molecular and 6,905 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 19.8%.

The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 57 (-1 compared to yesterday), the average age is 64.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,049 (+ 8 compared to yesterday). The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 687 new cases, followed by Modena with 406; then Reggio Emilia at 277, Ravenna at 229, Ferrara at 217, Rimini at 207. Then Parma at 204, Cesena at 193, then Forlì at 125; Piacenza to 111, and finally the Imola district with 69 new cases of positivity. 29,169 people in home isolation.

PIEDMONT – There are 1,335 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 13, 2022 in Piedmont, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 3 deaths since yesterday. Positivity rate equal to 8.4% of 15,872 swabs performed, of which 13,284 antigenic. There have been 1,037 healed since yesterday.

There are 27 hospitalized in intensive care, an unchanged number compared to yesterday, while those in the ordinary Covid wards are 597, 2 more than yesterday. There are 42,710 people in home isolation.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 546 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, March 13, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 3 dead. In detail, today 164 new infections have been detected on 1,881 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 8.72%. Furthermore, 3,705 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 382 cases (10.31%) were detected. There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 138, Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, communicated.