Covid today Italy, 56,015 infections and 158 deaths: May 10 bulletin

There are 56,015 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, May 10, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 158 other deaths.

The total cases rise to 16,872,618 while the victims are a total of 164,731. The increase in swabs, compared to yesterday, is +371.221 swabs and the positivity rate is 15.08%.

Hospitalizations for Covid and patients in intensive care are decreasing. Compared to yesterday, there are -156 hospitalized with symptoms, in total 8,579, while there are -5 patients in intensive care, a total of 358 with 35 admissions that day. The discharged and healed are a total of 15,624,915 while the people in home isolation are 1,074,035 and the total of those currently positive is 1,082,972 people.



COVID DATA AND NUMBERS FROM THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – I am 9,481 new covid infections in Lombardy according to today’s bulletin, May 10th. There are also 34 other deaths. 1,130 new cases in Milan city. 62,163 swabs were carried out, with a positivity rate of 15.2%. The admissions to intensive care, which are 36 (-2), and those in ordinary wards, drop to 1,086 (-8). 2,947 new Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Lombardy Region. As for the other provinces of Lombardy, 843 cases are recorded in Bergamo, in Brescia 1,175, in Como 594, in Cremona 349, in Lecco 433, in Lodi 206, in Mantua 422, in the province of Monza and Brianza 828, in Pavia 541, in Sondrio 172 and in Varese 697.

LAZIO – I am 4,864 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, May 10th. There are also another 15 deaths. There are 2,294 new cases in Rome. “Out of 7,751 molecular swabs and 30,066 antigenic swabs for a total of 37,817 swabs, 4,864 new positive cases are recorded (+3,102), 15 deaths (+11), 924 hospitalized (-16), 50 intensive care (- 3) and 4,358 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 12.8% “, underlines the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the health agencies of the Region in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: 856 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 807 new cases and 2 deaths; ASL Roma 3: 631 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 237 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 391 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 6: 408 new cases and 0 deaths. In the provinces there are 1,534 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 545 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Latina: 567 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Rieti: 162 new cases and 1 death; Asl di Viterbo: there are 260 new cases and 3 deaths.

VENETO – I am 5,719 new coronavirus infections today 10 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 9 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,708,259, while the currently positive ones are 54,968. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,531. In the Venetian hospitals 497 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 24 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 104 positive patients. Yesterday 750 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY – They are 3,325 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, May 10. There are also 9 other deaths. 486 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 2,839 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 1,120,126 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,067,711 (95.3% of total cases). Today 2,742 molecular swabs and 17,773 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.2% were positive. On the other hand, 4,609 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 72.1% were positive. The currently positive are 42,466 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 512 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 more). There are 9 new deaths: 3 men and 6 women with an average age of 84.8 years (5 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 2 in Pisa).

EMILIA ROMAGNA – I am 2,166 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, May 10. There are also another 18 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,442,456 cases of positivity have been recorded in the region. 21,918 the total of swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,192 molecular and 11,726 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 9.9%. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,435,090 doses were administered; out of the total 3,790,100 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,881,008.

PUGLIA – They are 4,114 new coronavirus infections today, May 10, in Puglia, on 21,754 processed swabs. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Recorded 7 deaths. The currently positive cases drop to 92802: 517 are hospitalized patients, 30 those in intensive care. Of the new cases, 1445 cases were detected in the Bari area, 846 in the province of Lecce, 691 in that of Taranto, 482 in the province of Foggia, 368 in that of Brindisi, 239 in the Bat. The account is closed by 33 cases outside the region and another 10 from an undefined province.

CALABRIA – They are 2,009 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, May 10. There are also another 3 deaths. 9,523 swabs performed, +3,093 healed, 2,542 the total deaths in the region. The bulletin also records -1,087 currently positive, +2 hospitalizations (for a total of 232) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 8).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – I am 1,051 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, May 10. There are also another 6 deaths. On 5,013 molecular swabs 182 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 3.63%. Furthermore, 5,313 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 869 cases (16.36%) were detected. There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments are 161. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (18.36%), followed by the 40-49 (16.08%) and by the 60-69 (12.65%).

ABRUZZO – They are 2,063 new coronavirus infections today 10 May 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. The registered deaths are 5 new (aged between 63 and 98 years). Of today’s positives, 1710 have been identified through rapid antigen testing. The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 57464 (+796 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 4363 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 304 patients (-15 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 10 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 57150 (+810 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 2881 molecular swabs were performed (2287099 in total since the start of the emergency) and 11054 antigen tests (3638243). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 14.80 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 81,093 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+396 compared to yesterday), 110168 in the province of Chieti (+698), 89791 in the province of Pescara (+472), 96456 in the province of Teramo ( +454), 7739 outside the region (+25) and 3471 (+17) for which provenance checks are underway.

BASILICATA – They are 605 new covid infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, May 10. There is also another death. 2,526 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out in the last 24 hours. The deceased person resided in Castronuovo Sant’Andrea. On the same day, 910 healings were recorded.