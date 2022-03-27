Covid today Italy, 59,555 infections and 82 deaths: March 27 bulletin

I’m 59,555 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 27, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also 82 other deaths.

The number of hospitalized patients increased, both those hospitalized with symptoms: 9,181 (+158) and those in intensive care, 464 (+12). Finally, 384,323 swabs were carried out for a positive index of 15.5%.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

SARDINIA – There are 1,463 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 27, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 4 people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 9,753 swabs were processed. There are 19 patients admitted to intensive care units, one more than yesterday. The patients admitted to the medical area are 321, 4 less than yesterday.

VENETO – There are 4,881 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, March 27, 2022, according to the number and covid data of the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 deaths. The current positives in the region are 75,870. Covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area are 735 (-13), while those in intensive care are 56.

LOMBARDY – There are 6,783 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, March 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Another 14 deaths recorded. New cases were detected on 52,673 swabs performed, of which 12.9% were positive.

In the last 24 hours, 14 people have died, for a total of 39,189 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 44 patients in intensive care, one less than yesterday; while in the ordinary Covid wards the number of hospitalized slightly increases, today 928 (+13).

In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan the new cases are today 2,226, in the province of Brescia 847, in Monza and Brianza 626, in Varese 544, in Bergamo 411, in Como 401, in Pavia 343, in Mantua 309, in Lecco 246, in Cremona 198, in Lodi 127 and in Sondrio 101.

CAMPANIA – There are 7,471 coronavirus infections in Campania today, March 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are no deaths. New cases were identified on 12,119 molecular and 32,145 antigenic swabs. There are 656 covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area. There are 42 patients in intensive care.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 50 coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta today, March 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are no deaths. In total, the positives since the beginning of the pandemic are 32,392. The current positives are 1,203 of which none in intensive care, 16 in the ward and 1,187 in home isolation: 8 new recovered.

TUSCANY – There are 4,145 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on Telegram by governor Eugenio Giani. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 4,145 out of 28,279 tests of which 8,192 molecular swabs and 20,087 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.66% (54.0% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 8,805,026 of which 2,344,530 booster doses.

PIEDMONT – There are 1,542 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, March 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are no deaths. The new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19 are equal to 9.6% of 16,025 swabs performed, of which 13,654 antigenic.

There are 20 hospitalized in intensive care (-4 compared to yesterday). There are 590 patients not hospitalized in intensive care (+25 compared to yesterday). There are 50,646 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,414,763 (+16,025 compared to yesterday).

No deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total remains 13,175 deaths who tested positive for the virus. The recovered patients become a total of 977,425 (+1,322 compared to yesterday).

ABRUZZO – There are 2,032 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, March 27, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 7 more deaths. The new cases were detected on 3,478 molecular swabs and 11,346 antigen tests. Another 510 reported healed and another 1,512 currently positive. Covid patients admitted to the medical area are 271 (-4), while people in intensive care are 13 (-1).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 803 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 27 March 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. In detail, 204 new infections were detected on 1,869 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 10.91%. Furthermore, 4,452 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 599 cases (13.45%) were detected. There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 128 patients hospitalized in other departments, Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, communicated.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 40-49 years (16.06%) and the 50-59 years (14.57%) of the total cases; to follow the 30-39 years (12.95%). Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded: a 92-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old man from Sacile (who died in hospital), a 90-year-old woman from Muggia (who died in RSA) and an 83-year-old man from Flaibano (who died in RSA).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,903. The totally healed are 302,346, the clinically healed 203, while the people in isolation are 22,697.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 330,282 people have been positive.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,862 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 27, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths for a total of 16,223 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 17,226 swabs were processed, of which 8,734 rapid antigen tests with a positivity rate of 22.4%. Since yesterday, 2,637 have been healed.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 38, two fewer than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,033, 40 more than yesterday.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 671 new cases, followed by Modena at 564, Reggio Emilia at 555, then Parma at 368 and Ferrara at 362. 47,010 in home isolation.