Covid today Italy, 61,555 infections and 133 deaths: April 15th bulletin

There are 61,555 coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data – region by region – in the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. Another 133 dead were recorded. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 161,469 while, overall, the cases of Covid are 15,594,567.

Read also

397,482 swabs were performed, including molecular and antigenic swabs, which showed a positivity rate of 15.5%. There are 419 patients admitted to intensive care, one less than yesterday, while there are 9,980 patients hospitalized with symptoms, 95 less than yesterday.

COVID ITALY BULLETIN, REGION BY REGION NUMBERS

LOMBARDY – Coronavirus infections in Lombardy are 8,098 (13.9% of 57,994 swabs) today, April 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 23 deaths were recorded, bringing the overall total to 39,563. The data released by the Region show 37 hospitalized in intensive care (-1) and 1,118 hospitalized not in intensive care (-7).

The new cases by province: Milan: 2,635 of which 1,180 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 506; Brescia: 1,018; Como: 565; Cremona: 260; Lecco: 321; Lauds: 132; Mantua: 369; Monza and Brianza: 782; Pavia: 439; Sondrio: 132; Varese: 699.

CAMPANIA – There are 6,679 new coronavirus infections that emerged in Campania today, April 15, from the analysis of 35,621 tests. The bulletin with Covid data also records 6 new deaths (5 recorded in the last 48 hours, one occurred previously but recorded yesterday). In Campania there are 33 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 699 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – 4,748 new coronavirus infections were registered today, April 15, in Emilia-Romagna, out of a total of 22,355 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,183 are molecular and 11,172 rapid antigen tests. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.2%. There are 7 deaths, while the patients currently hospitalized in intensive care are 31 (-3 compared to yesterday, equal to -8.8%), the average age is 66.4 years. As for the patients admitted to other Covid departments, there are 1,310 (-11 compared to yesterday, -0.8%), average age 75.5 years.

LAZIO – There are 6,947 infections today, April 15, in Lazio, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. The cases in Rome city are at 3,541. Specifically, “out of 9,383 molecular swabs and 37,099 antigenic swabs for a total of 46,482 swabs, 6,947 new positive cases are recorded (-253); there are 13 deaths (+5), 1,167 hospitalized (-37), 70 intensive care (-1) and +7.004 i cured. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.8% “.

VENETO – There are 6,325 new coronavirus infections today 15 April in Veneto (yesterday they were 6,861), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are another 8 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,585,282, while the currently positive ones are 78,010. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,309. In Venetian hospitals 614 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 617) and 21 in intensive care (yesterday they were 23). In community hospitals there are 131 positive patients (yesterday they were 128). The anti-Covid vaccinations carried out yesterday are 2,480.

SARDINIA – There are 1,803 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, April 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are also 4 deaths on the island: an 80-year-old woman from Southern Sardinia, a 71-year-old from Cagliari and two 80-year-old men from Nuorese. The 1,803 positives were confirmed by 241 molecular swabs and 1,562 antigenic swabs out of a total of 9,440 tests processed. The number of patients admitted to intensive care fell to 21 (-2) and the number of beds occupied in the medical area fell to 336 (-2). With 561 more cases, the number of people subjected to home isolation reaches 29,858.

PUGLIA – There are 4,434 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, April 15, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 15 more deaths recorded. New cases were identified on 22,336 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 1,584; Province of Bat: 334; Province of Brindisi: 441; Province of Foggia: 584; Province of Lecce: 808; Province of Taranto: 634; Residents outside the region: 41; Province under definition: 8. Currently positive people in Puglia are 630. Covid patients hospitalized in non-critical areas are 630. In intensive care, however, 30 patients.

TUSCANY – There are 4,083 new coronavirus infections today 15 April in Tuscany, according to the data of the latest covid-19 bulletin anticipated by the president of the region Rugenio Giani via social media. “The new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany are 4,083 out of 24,964 tests, of which 4,917 molecular swabs and 20,047 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.36% (73.0% on the first diagnoses)”, reads the published post. on Telegram.

CALABRIA – 1,858 new infections registered today, April 15, in Calabria, out of 9,033 swabs carried out. This was reported by the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region which also records +1,328 recovered and 5 deaths (for a total of 2,417 deaths). The bulletin also records +525 currently positive, -13 hospitalizations (for a total of 317) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 13)

BASILICATA – In Basilicata there are 626 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 3,035 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there is 1 death from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased is an 84-year-old woman from Potenza. 574 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 95 (+2) of which 2 in intensive care: 69 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 26 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 26,496. For the vaccination, 265 administrations were made yesterday. So far 468,021 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,494 have received the second (79.8 percent) and 354,065 are the third doses (64 percent), for a total of 1,264,068 administrations carried out.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 296 new infections have been detected on 4,076 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 7.26%. In addition, 5,948 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 764 cases (12.84%) were detected. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 144. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend in the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 40-49 (18.3%) and 50-59 (18.21%) and then 60-69 (11.79) %). There are 4 deaths: a 92-year-old man from Gorizia (who died in hospital), a 91-year-old man from Trieste (who died in hospital), an 89-year-old man from Osoppo (who died in RSA), an 87-year-old woman from Mossa (died at home). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,963, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,225 in Trieste, 2,351 in Udine, 940 in Pordenone and 447 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 319,856, the clinically healed 291, while the people in isolation are 24,655.