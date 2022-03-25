Covid today Italy, 75,616 infections and 146 deaths: March 25 bulletin

I’m 75,616 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, March 25, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 146 dead. In the last 24 hours, 503,973 swabs were processed, both molecular and antigenic, with a positive rate of 15%, stable compared to yesterday.

Read also

People hospitalized with symptoms are decreasing, 35 fewer than yesterday for a total of 8,994, while intensive care is stable, where at the moment there are 447 people.



DATA FROM THE REGIONS

VENETO – There are 6,868 new coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 25 March 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,451,430, while the currently positive ones are 74,471. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 14 thousand (14,094). In the Venetian hospitals 464 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 478) and 25 in intensive care (yesterday they were 24). In community hospitals there are 114 positive patients. 3,434 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday.

LAZIO – There are 8,807 new infections from Coronavirus today, 25 March 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 16 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 10,562 molecular swabs and 44,209 antigenic swabs were processed with a positive rate of 16.1%. There were 1,110 hospitalized patients, 6 less than yesterday, 70 intensive care, one less than yesterday, and 7,846 people healed in the last 24 hours. The cases in Rome city are at 4,145.

In Lazio “the incidence rises and returns above 1,000 per 100 thousand inhabitants and” the Rt value “also rises” which, according to the regional health councilor D’Amato “returns to above 1 (1.23). occupation of hospital beds. It is an epidemiological context that requires attention “.

In detail, the cases and deaths in the last 24 hours in the health agencies of the region. Asl Roma 1: there are 1,662 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: 1,427 new cases and 4 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 1,056 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 413 new cases; ASL Roma 5: 668 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 1,001 new cases and 2 deaths. In the provinces there are 2,580 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 928 new cases and 1 death; ASL of Latina: there are 416 new cases; Asl di Rieti: there are 867 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 369 new cases and 3 deaths.

CAMPANIA – There are 8,517 new coronavirus infections today 25 March in Campania, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases emerged from the analysis of 46,188 swabs. In Campania there are 33 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 641 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LOMBARDY – There are 8,677 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 25, 2022 in Lombardy, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 21 deaths for a total of 39,162 since the start of the pandemic. The number of patients in intensive care is increasing: they are 43, 2 more than yesterday. On the other hand, hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards are decreasing: they are 956, 9 less than 24 hours ago.

There are 2,940 new cases of Covid in the province of Milan, of which 1,338 in the capital city. The province of Brescia follows with 1,086 infections. 3-digit increase in the other areas of Lombardy: the province of Varese records 848 new positives, Monza and Brianza 820, Como 535, Bergamo 510, Pavia 431, Mantova 409, Lecco 271, Cremona 246, Lodi 135 and Sondrio 121.

PUGLIA – There are 7,842 new coronavirus infections today 25 March in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths. The new cases, identified through 41,421 swabs carried out, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 2,579; Bat: 585; Brindisi: 674; Foggia: 954; Lecce: 2,095; Taranto: 877; Residents outside the region: 52; Province under definition: 26. 115,267 people are currently positive, 611 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 34 are in intensive care. Overall data: 875,364 total cases, 9,512,148 swabs performed, 752,187 people healed and 7,910 deaths.

PIEDMONT – There are 2,805 new coronavirus infections today 25 March in Piedmont, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. New cases are equal to 7.7% of 36,358 swabs performed, of which 32,713 antigenic. The total of positive cases becomes 1,037,789, of which 88,722 Alessandria, 47,777 Asti, 39,817 Biella, 136,144 Cuneo, 78,314 Novara, 550,798 Turin, 36,905 Vercelli, 37,887 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 5,162 residents outside the region but in charge of Piedmont health facilities. The remaining 16,263 are under development and territorial assignment.

There are 24 hospitalized in intensive care (+ 1 compared to yesterday). Non-intensive care patients are 568 (-1 compared to yesterday). There are 50,425 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 16,367,078 (+ 36,358 compared to yesterday).

ABRUZZO – There are 2,269 (aged between 2 months and 96 years) coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 25 March 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. Of today’s positives, 1,654 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients records 5 new cases (this is an 84 year old from the province of Chieti, while the other 4 refer to deaths that occurred in the past few days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,063, as communicated by the Regional Department to Health.

The currently positives in Abruzzo are 32,870 (-11,468 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 5,237 cases concerning patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. There are 272 patients (-5 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 15 (+2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 32,583 (-11,465 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 4,382 molecular swabs and 12,014 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 13.83%.

BASILICATA – There are 945 new coronavirus infections today 25 March in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. The new cases were identified on a total of 4,056 swabs (molecular and antigenic). In addition, 564 healings were recorded.

The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 104 (+3) of which 3 in intensive care: 59 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 45 (of which 2 in TI) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are almost 23,700. For the vaccination, 373 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,780 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 440,798 have received the second (79.7 percent) and 349,647 are the third doses (63.2 percent) , for a total of 1,258,404 administrations carried out.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 77 new coronavirus infections today 25 March in Valle d’Aosta, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. From the beginning of the emergency to date, 32,272 patients infected with the virus in the region are in total. The current positives are 1,117 of which 1,103 in home isolation and 14 hospitalized. The total number of people healed rose to 30,631 today, an increase of 53 compared to yesterday.

The total number of cases tested is currently equal to 130,286 while the swabs carried out to date are 484,685. The deaths of people diagnosed with Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the epidemic to today are 524.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 4,408 new infections from Coronavirus today, March 25, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 13 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 24,417 were processed, of which 13,204 were molecular with a positivity rate of 18%. Since yesterday, 2,619 people have been healed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been 16,208 in the Region. Patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 42, 3 fewer than yesterday, while those hospitalized in other Covid wards are 957.10 fewer than yesterday. 45,003 people in home isolation. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 971 new cases, followed by Modena at 658, Reggio Emilia at 509, then Parma at 357 and Ravenna at 351.

TUSCANY – There are 5,469 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, March 25, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 17 deaths. The new cases, 1,906 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,563 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 956,549 of the positives since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.6% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 898,999 (94% of total cases).

Today 8,571 molecular swabs and 25,219 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.2% were positive. On the other hand, 8,530 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 64.1% were positive. The currently positive ones are 48,128 today, + 1.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 806 (1 less than yesterday), of which 30 in intensive care (2 less). Today there are 17 new deaths: 13 men and 4 women with an average age of 86.6 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,064 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 25 March 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. In detail, 355 new infections were detected on 5,410 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 6.56%. In addition, 6,272 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 709 cases (11.30%) were detected. People admitted to intensive care drop to 2, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 126, reports the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.