Covid today Italy, 83,643 infections and 169 deaths: April 12 bulletin

There are 83,643 coronavirus infections in Italy today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data – region by region – in the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. Another 169 dead were recorded. New cases were identified on 563,018 swabs, the positivity rate is 14.8%. Covid patients hospitalized in a non-critical area (-49) and patients in intensive care (-3) decreased in hospital.

COVID ITALY BULLETIN TODAY, REGION BY REGION NUMBERS

LOMBARDY – There are 11,669 new coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 26 deaths. The swabs carried out, according to data released by the Lombardy Region, were 90,620, for a positivity index of 12.8%. There have been 26 deaths, for a total of 39,500 since the start of the pandemic. 1,105 people (+1) are hospitalized in the region’s hospitals and 43 (+1) in intensive care.

In the province of Milan there are 3,712 new cases, of which 1,564 in Milan city, Bergamo 834, Brescia 1,471, Como 713, Cremona 365, Lecco 520, Lodi 164, Mantua 647, Monza and Brianza 989, Pavia 667, Sondrio 155 and Varese 1,117.

CAMPANIA – There are 9,248 new covid infections in Campania according to today’s bulletin, April 12th. There are also 13 other deaths: 6 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 7 previously occurred but recorded yesterday. 48,745 tests analyzed. In Campania there are 37 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 710 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LAZIO – There are 9,056 coronavirus infections in Lazio today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. 17 deaths registered. In Rome, another 4,334 cases were reported.

“Today in Lazio out of 9,187 molecular swabs and 51,763 antigenic swabs for a total of 60,950 swabs, there are 9,056 new positive cases (+5,276), 17 deaths (+2), 1,184 hospitalized (-15), 71 therapies intensive (+3) and +6,729 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 14.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,334 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

CALABRIA – There are 2,869 new coronavirus infections today 12 April 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. The new infections were detected on 13,393 swabs carried out. The healed are +1,868. In total 2,405 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records +991 currently positive, -7 hospitalizations (for a total of 343) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 17).

BASILICATA – There are 879 new coronavirus infections today 12 April 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. No new deaths. New positive cases were detected on a total of 3,962 swabs (molecular and antigenic). These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. 1,057 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 95 (-6) of which 2 (+1) in intensive care: 64 (of which 2 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 31 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 26,500.

For the vaccination, 204 administrations were made yesterday. So far 467,993 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,399 have received the second (79.8 percent) and 353,523 are the third doses (63.9 percent) , for a total of 1,263,280 administrations carried out.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,330 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, 12 April. There are also another 20 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,332,550 positive cases have been recorded in the region, 27,584 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,614 molecular and 14,970 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 12.1%.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm a total of 10,314,898 doses were administered; of the total 3,777,142 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,761,214. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered.

ABRUZZO – There are 2,713 coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 deaths. Of today’s positives, 2,122 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 4 new cases (aged between 74 and 87 years, 1 in the province of L’Aquila, 1 in the province of Teramo, 1 in the province of Pescara, 1 dating back to recent days) and rises to 3,139.

This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The number of positive cases also includes 289935 discharged / healed (+1410 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 44918 (+1292 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 4610 cases concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are underway.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,474 new coronavirus infections today 12 April 2022 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths. In detail, today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 5,119 molecular swabs, 300 new infections have been detected, with a positive percentage of 5.86%. In addition, 10,085 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,174 cases were detected (11.64%). Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 148 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 40-49 (17.84%) and 50-59 (16.21%); followed by 30-39 (12.35%). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,951, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,221 in Trieste, 2,347 in Udine, 939 in Pordenone and 444 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 316,255, the clinically healed 422, while the people in isolation drop to 24,775. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 346,554 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 75,514 in Trieste, 144,006 in Udine, 83,037 in Pordenone, 38,778 in Gorizia and 5,219 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by 1 following a positive test removed after case review (Ud).

VENETO – There are 8,723 new coronavirus infections today 12 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,565,118, while the currently positive ones are 77,548. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,274. 649 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 23 in intensive care in the Venetian hospitals. In community hospitals there are 143 positive patients.

TUSCANY – There are 5,478 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data in the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new positive cases are 5,478 out of 35,283 tests of which 5,033 molecular swabs and 30,250 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.53% (76.3% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,848,186.

SICILY – There are 5,692 new coronavirus infections today 12 April 2022 in Sicily, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 19 deaths. The new cases of positivity were detected on 35,727 processed swabs, even if the Region makes it known that 423 relate to the past few days. The current positives on the island are 148,307 (327 more than yesterday). In just one day, 5,769 were healed, while of the 19 deaths reported today (10,282 since the beginning of the pandemic emergency) only 5 were registered yesterday, while the others refer to recent days.

Of the current positives, 967 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 60 patients are in intensive care. This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 1,457 in Palermo, 1,064 in Catania, 1,078 in Messina, 340 in Ragusa, 567 in Trapani, 583 in Syracuse, 284 in Caltanissetta, 541 in Agrigento and 201 in Enna.

SARDINIA – There are 2,692 coronavirus infections in Sardinia today, 12 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been registered. Of the new cases, 2,346 were diagnosed with antigenic swab. A total of 14593 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 25. The patients admitted to the medical area are 342 (same data as yesterday). 30,192 are the cases of home isolation. There are 3 deaths: a 78-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man, resident respectively in the provinces of Sassari and Oristano, and a person resident in the province of Nuoro.