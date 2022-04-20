Covid today Italy, 99,848 infections and 205 deaths: April 20 bulletin

I’m 99,848 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, April 20, 2022, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. They also register another 205 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 610,600 molecular and antigenic swabs were processed, with a positivity rate of 16.3%. Occupied intensive care units are decreasing, nine less than yesterday, and ordinary hospitalizations, seven less than yesterday.

Since the beginning of the emergency, 15,858,442 people have been infected with the Coronavirus, while the victims rise to 162,098. The healed are 14,489,444 in total, 101,614 people have overcome the virus in the last 24 hours. To date, in Italy there are 1,206,900 people positive to covid-19, 1,379 fewer than yesterday.



THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – There are 14,065 new coronavirus infections today 20 April in Lombardy, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 24 deaths. The total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic in the region thus rises to 39,682. The swabs carried out are 99,023, while the test / positive ratio is 14.2%. Intensive care admissions increased: 38 (+3) and those in ordinary wards: 1,169 (+22). There are 4,400 new Covid positives recorded in the province of Milan in the last 24 hours, of which 1,794 in the city of Milan.

CAMPANIA – There are 12,275 new infections from Coronavirus today, 20 April 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 18 deaths have been recorded, of which only 8 occurred in the last 48 hours and the others in the previous days. In the last 24 hours, 57,916 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic swabs with a positivity rate of 21.19%. In Campania there are 41 Covid patients, hospitalized in intensive care, and 739 those in hospital wards.

VENETO – There are 9,754 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, April 20. There are also another 14 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,609,854, while the currently positive ones are 72,608. The total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic is 14,361. 638 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 128 positive patients. 2,052 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out yesterday.

LAZIO – There are 10,681 new coronavirus infections today 20 April in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths. “Today in Lazio out of 8,727 molecular swabs and 55,559 antigenic swabs for a total of 64,286 swabs, there are 10,681 new positive cases (+7,941), 14 deaths (+1), 1,151 hospitalized (-23), 69 therapies intensive (+2) and +8,248 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.6%. Cases in Rome city are at 4,926 “. This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, at the end of the videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19.

In detail: in the ASL Roma 1 there are 2,041 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; in ASL Roma 2 there are 1,585 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 1,300 new cases and 1 death; in the ASL Roma 4 there are 529 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 5 there are 961 new cases and 2 deaths; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 1,049 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the provinces there are 3,216 new cases. The ASL of Frosinone records 874 new cases and 1 death; the ASL of Latina 1,421 new cases and 2 deaths; the ASL of Rieti 342 new cases and 1 death and the ASL of Viterbo 579 new cases and 1 death.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 3,432 new coronavirus infections today 20 April in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. Since the start of the epidemic, 1,365,151 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new cases were identified on a total of 30,339 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,940 were molecular and 18,399 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 11.3%.

TUSCANY – There are 6,564 new coronavirus cases registered in Tuscany today, 20 April, out of 39,301 tests of which 4,496 molecular swabs and 34,805 rapid tests. According to the bulletin with Covid data anticipated by the President of the Region, Eugenio Giani, the rate of new positives is 16.70% (82.8% on the first diagnoses). There are 754 hospitalized (4 fewer than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (6 fewer). There are 22 new deaths: 13 men and 9 women with an average age of 82.4 years (1 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 3 in Pisa, 3 in Livorno , 2 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 4 in Grosseto).

PUGLIA – There are 8,887 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 20 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 20 deaths. New cases were identified on 40,812 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 3,092; Province of Bat: 510; Province of Brindisi: 1,039; Province of Foggia: 1,089; Province of Lecce: 1,681; Province of Taranto: 1,356; Residents outside the region: 91; Province in definition: 29. Currently positive people are 101,417. The covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area are 587. The patients in intensive care are 39.

ABRUZZO – There are 3,746 new coronavirus infections registered today, April 20, in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency to 352,782. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. Of today’s positives, 3,222 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 5 new cases (aged between 75 and 85 years, 1 in the province of Chieti, 2 in the province of Teramo, while 2 deaths date back to recent days and were communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,174. 327 patients (+1 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 11 (+2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 49,393 (+2,348 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

CALABRIA – There are 3,551 new infections from Coronavirus today, 20 April 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 5 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 14,262 swabs were processed. Since yesterday the healed have been 1,683. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,441 people have died in Calabria. Hospitalizations are down, 8 fewer than yesterday, for a total of 293 and, finally, intensive care units in employment stable at 18.

BASILICATA – In Basilicata there are 1233 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 4,835 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and 2 deaths from Covid-19 are recorded. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased people, aged 91 and 88, resided in Picerno and Potenza. 989 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 102 (-2) of which 3 (-1) in intensive care: 73 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 29 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 27,340.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 1,503 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 20 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There is one death. In detail, 246 new infections were detected on 4,659 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 5.28%. In addition, 10,298 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,257 cases were detected (12.21%). There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while the number of patients hospitalized in other departments drops to 166, as announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are 40-49 (19.43%), 50-59 (18.63%) and then 60-69 (12.04 %). Today, a 91-year-old woman from Trieste died in a residence for the elderly. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,971. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 353,722 people have been positive.

SARDINIA – There are 2,870 coronavirus infections registered today, April 20, in Sardinia according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. A total of 16,378 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 18 (-3). The patients admitted to the medical area are 327 (-3). 29,861 are the cases of home isolation (+267). There are 2 deaths: a 79-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 169 new infections from Coronavirus today, 20 April 2022 in Valle d’Aosta, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. One death has been registered since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 132,550 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The current positives are 1457, of which 1439 in home isolation and 18 hospitalized. Since yesterday 82 people have healed. With the death reported today, the number of people with Covid diagnoses who died in Valle d’Aosta since the beginning of the emergency rose to 529.

PIEDMONT – There are 5,279 new coronavirus infections registered today, April 20, in Piedmont according to data from the region’s Covid bulletin. The swabs carried out are 35,046, of which 31,273 antigen tests, the positive swabs ratio is 15.1%. Ordinary hospitalizations are 773 (+2 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 23, down by 1 unit compared to yesterday. There are 11 deaths of people diagnosed with Covid.

SICILY – There are a total of 7,034, out of 36,476 swabs processed, the new cases of Covid-19 registered in Sicily, even if the Region announces that 600 are related to the past few days. The current positives on the island are 127,549 (6,236 less than yesterday). The data is contained in the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which shows that in a single day 13,841 were healed, while of the 29 deaths reported today (10,406 since the beginning of the pandemic emergency) only 7 were registered yesterday, while the others refer to the past few days. Of the current positives, 895 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, while 48 patients are in intensive care. This is the breakdown of the new cases on a provincial basis: 1,677 in Palermo, 1,540 in Catania, 1,054 in Messina, 473 in Ragusa, 688 in Trapani, 836 in Syracuse, 333 in Caltanissetta, 753 in Agrigento and 280 in Enna.