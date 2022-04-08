Covid today Italy and Lombardy. Coronavirus Bulletin April 8: 144 deaths and 66,535 infections

THE new daily infections they have been maintained for a long time over 60 thousand new casesbut hospitalizations (intensive care and ordinary wards) remain substantially stable, validating the scientific assessments that would certify a greater contagiousnessbut one less virulenceof the latest variants andeffectiveness of vaccinations in containing it development of severe forms linked to Covid contagion. The ISS analysis attests that in the last week percentage of cases detected through the activity of contact tracing is decreasing slightly (13% vs 14% last week). It is in lSlight increase in the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms (38% vs 37%), while the percentage of cases diagnosed through slightly decreases screening activities (48% vs 49%).

Covid in Italy / Pdf

I’m 66,535 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 69,596. The victims are instead 144, slightly less than yesterday’s 150. There are 442,029 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 469,803. The positivity rate is 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. There are 462 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 9 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 52. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,102, or 24 more than yesterday. The regions with the highest number of cases are Lomnbardia, Campania and Veneto: in Lombardy 8,681 new cases, in Campania 7,224 and in Veneto 6,928.

Covid in Lombardy

In Lombardy in the last 24 hours, compared to 63,503 swabs performed, 8,681 were new positives (13.6%). The number of people admitted to intensive care increased by 2 (they are currently 42) and of 13 people the occupation of the ordinary finds where 1,101 people are hospitalized. The deaths in the last 24 hours were 35 bringing the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,423.

The new cases by province:

Milan : 2,907 of which 1,266 in Milan city

: 2,907 of which 1,266 in Milan city Bergamo : 582

: 582 Brescia : 1.088

: 1.088 Como : 487

: 487 Cremona : 297

: 297 Lecco : 340

: 340 Praise : 140

: 140 Mantua : 497

: 497 Monza and Brianza : 735

: 735 Pavia : 438

: 438 Sondrio : 123

: 123 Varese: 768

The other regions

Puglia

Of the 32,299 tests processed in Puglia to ascertain coronavirus infection, 5,352. Most of the new Covid patients were detected in the province of Bari where there are 1,842 more positives than yesterday. The provinces of Lecce with 1,074, Taranto with 770, Foggia with 660, Brindisi with 556 and Bat with 405 follow in terms of the number of new cases of contagion. The province of residence is not known of another 9 cases and another 36 concern residents outside the region. The currently positive are 111,314 of which 679 hospitalized in non-critical Covid area (one less than yesterday) and 38 in intensive care (3 more than yesterday). There are 9 victims of the virus, making the total number of deaths from the beginning of the pandemic to 8,054 today.

Sicily

Another 4,142 cases of coronavirus in Sicily in the last 24 hours. The data, contained in the ministerial report released daily, emerges from a total of 27,722 swabs processed on the island. The positivity rate, which yesterday stood at 14.8%, today rises by 0.1%. The report also reports 15 deaths and 29,517 recoveries. As a result of these data, the number of current positives undergoes a sharp contraction and drops to 158,869 (24,853 less than yesterday). The number of patients admitted to hospital remains unchanged (1,057 remain) but the share of infected people in intensive care increases slightly: yesterday they were 56, today they are 63.

Calabria

Today in Calabria 2,326 infections were recorded compared to 11,408 swabs examined, the percentage of positivity was 20.39%. Compared to yesterday, the number of people who tested positive has risen to 313,551, at the moment there are 80,006 people in hospital treatment and in controlled isolation. 361 (0.45% of current active cases) hospitalized patients of these 17 in intensive care: 10 in Catanzaro, 3 in Reggio Calabria, 4 in Cosenza, 0 in Crotone and Vibo Valentia. The Region gives news of this in the daily bulletin on the coronavirus emergency communicated by the Civil Protection on the indication of the territorial Asps. The deaths are 2,356 (+8 compared to yesterday), the people healed have risen to 231,189. The confirmed cases today are divided as follows: Catanzaro 566, Cosenza 749, Crotone 206, Reggio Calabria 593, Vibo Valentia 202, coming from a foreign state or other Region 10.

Campania

There are 7,224 new cases of Covid-19 that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 39,444 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region there are 11 new deaths, 8 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 3 occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. In Campania there are 37 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care and 714 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

Valle d’Aosta

No deaths and 69 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta. The total number of people infected with the virus from the beginning of the emergency to date is therefore 33,185. The current positives are 1184 of which 1168 in home isolation and 16 hospitalized. A total of 31,474 people were healed, up 49 units compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 131,613 while the swabs carried out are 494,584. The deaths of people tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the epidemic to today are 527.

Abruzzo

The new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo are 2079 (aged between 3 months and 101 years), bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 330,778. Of today’s positives, 1,517 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases (aged between 57 and 94 years, 1 in the province of Chieti and 2 in the province of L’Aquila) and rises to 3,123. The number of positive cases also includes 285,137 discharged / healed (+2,263 compared to yesterday).

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia a total of 1,141 new infections have been detected: 363 out of 4,468 molecular swabs with a positive percentage of 8.12% and another 778 cases out of 7,074 rapid antigenic tests performed (11.00%). The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is down to 2, while there are 139 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 50-59 years (15.07%) and the 40-49 years (14.37%); following the 30-39 years (13.58%). Today there are 2 deaths. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,937, while the totally healed are 313,379. Finally, as regards the residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 27 guests and 15 operators is recorded.

Sardinia

In Sardinia today there are 1,848 new cases of Covid and the death of a 93-year-old man residing in the province of Nuoro. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 27 (+2) and those in the medical area 320 (+9). The people in home isolation are 30,045 (+ 297).

Basilicata

In Basilicata, yesterday, 3,281 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the search for contagion from Covid-19, of which 744 were positive. On the same day there were 801 healings and there was one death. The regional task force makes it known. A total of 102 people are hospitalized: 62 in the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, of which 1 in intensive care, and 40 in the Madonna delle Grazie hospital in Matera, of which none in intensive care. Also yesterday 218 vaccinations were carried out. At the moment, 467,948 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent), 441,279 those who have also received the second dose (79.8 percent) and 352,982 (63.8 percent) those who have received the third dose for a total of 1,262,525 administered doses of 553,254 residents (data from the Italian Post Office).

Tuscany

In Tuscany there are 4,395 new Covid cases (1,375 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,020 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 1,018,975 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 959,185 (94.1% of total cases). Today 6,408 molecular swabs and 21,502 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.7% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,219 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 70.7% were positive. The currently positive are 50,181 today, + 0.3% compared to yesterday. There are 875 hospitalized (35 fewer than yesterday), of which 38 are in intensive care (3 fewer). Today there are 11 new deaths: 7 men and 4 women with an average age of 85.5 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Lazio

There are 137,452 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,164 are hospitalized, 72 in intensive care and 136,216 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,198,715 have been healed and 10,846 have died out of a total of 1,347,013 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

Emilia Romagna

Eight deaths and 5,136 more positive than yesterday, out of a total of 23,822 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,184 molecular and 11,638 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.6%, average age 43.2 years. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (-3 compared to yesterday, equal to -7.7%), the average age is 64.8 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,255 (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.1%), average age 76.1 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today: the total number of people healed are 4,144 more than yesterday and reach 1,242,907. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,317,033 positive cases and 16,348 deaths have been recorded in Emilia Romagna.

Marche

In the last 24 hours 2,086 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Marche (446 symptomatic), with 5,060 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a positive rate of 41.2% (yesterday it was 41.9% with 2,249 cases ); the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants dropped for the fourth consecutive day, passing from 956.10 to 936.12. A total of 231 patients were assisted in the hospitals of the Marche (as yesterday) and 38 (-1) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 9 patients (-1) and the bed occupancy rate is 3.5%; 61 (like yesterday) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 161 (+1) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 21.9%. In the last 24 hours, 4 victims related to Covid-19 have been recorded, all also affected by other pathologies; the toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 3,755 dead. This can be learned from the daily bulletin of the regional health service.