Covid today Italy, Bassetti-Crisanti and the ‘scoop’ on TV

“A scoop, Crisanti and I are in agreement on everything”. Professor Matteo Basseti and Professor Andrea Crisanti sign the television pax in connection with Mattino 5. The director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa and the director of the Molecular Medicine Department of the University of Padua answer the questions of the broadcast of Channel 5 and show a substantially identical approach to the current situation of covid in Italy. “The contagion curve dropped when the population was more protected” by vaccination “and at that moment it had to be opened. Now the cases are increasing because the protection has decreased,” says Crisanti. “So Federica, today there is a scoop: Crisanti and I have agreed on everything”, says Bassetti, addressing the presenter Federica Panicucci.

In the recent past, there have been moments of tension (at a distance) between the two experts. “I don’t respect Crisanti. He talks about things he doesn’t know,” Bassetti said in February, a guest of A sheep’s day, answering a question about possible discussions with Crisanti, another face known to the public in the covid emergency. “I don’t argue with a person I don’t respect.” “I do not lower myself to this level”, Crisanti’s close response, to which Bassetti replied in a prolonged ping-pong.