Covid today Italy, Bassetti: “First wave with a weakened virus”

“I don’t think we are facing a fifth wave” covid in Italy. “Perhaps a first wave of a completely different infection than the one we saw in January-February of this year.” He points this out to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, at Adnkronos Salute, taking stock of the epidemiological situation. “Perhaps it is the first wave of a weakened virus because it is not comparable to the previous four waves and because our hospitals have zero pressure. That is, this increase in infections does not lead to a serious illness,” he adds.

“If we look at the numbers, the increase in new cases has 10-15 days of life and therefore we should have already seen an increase in hospitalizations and intensive care if it had led to a serious illness – observes Bassetti – We must monitor, be careful but vaccines work and how “.

There is talk of the risks associated with the Omicron 2 variant. “It does not seem so aggressive, it is very contagious and the increase in cases is the proof. It can recur in 3-4% of cases. Omicron compared to Delta, according to a study published in ‘Cell’ produces a ten times lower number of antibodies, somehow it is able to strike several times even at close range. The infections will grow again but there will be no severe forms “, says Bassetti.

“The vaccination cycle with the booster dose is not punctured by the Omicron 2 variant. He specifies – but in Italy we have many who have had two doses of the vaccine and then the disease. If it is true that with Omicron 2 there is a ten times lower immune response, perhaps it is worthwhile for these people to take the third dose even after natural infection. Maybe older people with comorbidities even after having omicron should take the third dose. “