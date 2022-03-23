Covid today Italy, Bassetti: “It’s not over, if we don’t defend ourselves it’s pains”

Covid today in Italy, “with the end of the state of emergency the pandemic does not end and if we do not know how to defend ourselves there are pains: in October we risk starting over”. So at Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, takes stock of the epidemiological situation with Adnkronos Salute, after 96 thousand cases of Covid-19 were recorded yesterday. “If we do not increase the eye-booster doses that have dropped a lot in the last few weeks – and the fragile ones do not make the fourth dose, the virus returns to bite hard and do damage. Be careful because the only weapon is prevention”, he emphasizes.

“The psychological threshold of 100 thousand cases shouldn’t be frightening._ says Bassetti – Above all because contagion does not mean seriously ill and the Italian data confirms it: we always have a minus sign in front of the numbers of intensive care. intensity but it was expected because with the less severe forms people often seek assistance in hospital. The problem is that many of these hospitalizations I think are also inappropriate and many could be treated at home. The increase in cases is physiological, we could even reach 200 thousand. But are we interested in this number? Or should we look at the minus sign of resuscitation? “. 96 thousand cases.

“If this infection is weakened by vaccination, and we see it from the data on the most serious effects – reasons the infectious specialist – it represents what in the past was a wave of flu. We have never swabbed everyone who had the flu,” for example in February or March of any pre-pandemic year? No, we didn’t. If ICU admissions don’t increase, we don’t have to worry, if instead there will be a heavy increase in admissions data as well, then – he concludes – we can talk about the fifth wave “.