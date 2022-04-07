Covid today Italy: bulletin of 7 April. Contagions, deaths, hospitalizations by region

Rome, 7 April 2022 – Waiting for the new one Covid bulletin arriving in the afternoon, the numbers of the Gimbe Foundation make the news today. They concern the deaths of patients diagnosed with coronavirus: in the week between March 30 and April 5 there was a slight decline in contagions (-6.9%), reveals the monitoring of the Foundation: a decline that went hand in hand with that of tampons (-4.7%). THE deaths however, they remain above one thousand and even grow by 10.1% on a weekly basis. As the intensive therapies (-3.3%), i hospitalizations ordinary (+ 5.2%). Yesterday the Ministry of Health announced that the total of cases Of Covid in Italy it has exceeded 15 million since the beginning of the pandemic: it means that one in 4 Italians has been infected with the virus. Below i data give her Regions with updates on the outbreak in the past 24 hours.

We will post the bulletin Of Ministry of Health And civil protection with data on new infections, victims, hospitalizations, incidences, in Italy.

The Veneto records a further rise in Covid infections in the last 24 hours with 7,605 new cases (compared to 6,989 yesterday). The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 1,535,459. The figure for victims, 10 more than yesterday. This was reported by the regional bulletin. The total count is thus updated to 14,233 deaths; the current positives undergo a surge and reach 82,092 (+1,964). As for the trend of hospital data, i hospitalizations of Covid patients in the medical area, 857 compared to 845 yesterday, but that of patients in intensive care, 47 (-2). Veneto Bulletin

Today the Lazio record 7,591 new cases of positivity and 15 deaths. Incidence and Rt value slightly down. 137,963 (+2,356) people are currently positive, of which 1,155 (+3) hospitalized76 (-5) in intensive care and 136,732 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,191,363 (+5,220) healed and 10,838 dead out of a total of 1,340,164 cases examined.

I’m 7,435 new cases of Covid-19 in Campania in the last 24 hours. The tests processed are 41,316, 31,165 antigenic and 10,151 molecular. THE deceased there are 6. 36 (+5) patients are hospitalized in intensive care720 (+5) patients hospitalized in wards.

Today in Puglia register 5,578 new cases Coronavirus infection on 30,759 daily tests and 14 deaths. The incidence of positives on swabs performed is 18%. Of the 112,540 people currently positive, 680 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 688) and 35 in intensive care (yesterday 36).

I’m 4,942 new cases of coronavirus in Emilia Romagna, out of 23,267 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, mean age 44 years. The hospitalizations: patients currently in the intensive therapies there are 39 (one more from yesterday), while in the other Covid wards there are 1,241 patients (19 more). Other 15 i deaths with Covid. From the daily bulletin of the Region it also emerges that 94% of the population over 12 years old has completed the vaccination cycle. Overall, the active cases are 56,795 (+441), 97.7% in home isolation.

I’m 4,751mean age 42 years, i new Coronavirus cases in Tuscany where today 12 are registered deaths: 5 men and 7 women with an average age of 84.4 years. Down i hospitalizationswhich today are 910 (14 less than yesterday), of which 41 in intensive care (-2). The healed grow by 0.4% and reach 954.957 (94.1% of total cases) while the currently positive ones are 50.025, + 1.5% compared to yesterday. Today 6,762 molecular swabs and 24,317 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.3% tested positive. On the other hand, 7,450 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 63.8% were positive. Overall, 49,115 people (+738) are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free. Tuscany Bulletin

I’m 2,326 new infections register in Calabria (out of 11,408 swabs carried out), +2,528 healed and 8 dead (for a total of 2,356 deaths). The bulletin also records -210 currently positive, -4 hospitalizations (for a total of 343) and, finally, -3 intensive therapies (for a total of 18).

In the Marche the constant slight decline in the incidence of coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants continued on the last day: it decreased from 962.76 to 956.10 after the last 2,249 cases register in one day. The percentage of positives among the swabs of the diagnosis path always revolves around 40% (41.9% out of 5,368); a total of 6,923 swabs were analyzed in 24 hours, including those of the ‘healed’ course. Marche Bulletin

I’m 2.101 the new cases (aged 2 months to 101 years) registered today in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 328.701. The balance of patients deceased records 4 new cases (aged between 47 and 88) and rises to 3,120. The currently positive are 42,707 (+27 compared to yesterday). 312 patients (+3 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the hospital in the medical area; 14 (-3 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 42,381 (+27 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 4,103 molecular swabs were performed (2,200,458 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 10,957 antigen tests (3,331,419). The positivity rate is 13.96%.

In Sardinia register 1,780 new cases of Covid and 4 deaths. A total of 10,963 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients hospitalized in the intensive care wards there are 25 (+1) and those in the medical area 311 (-12). There are 29,748 people in home isolation (-202).

On the last day they were recorded 1,270 new positives and 1,564 healed in Umbria, with no new dead. The currently positives therefore drop to 16,073, 294 less. A total of 8,624 swabs (between molecular and antigenic) were performed with a positivity rate of 14.7%. They go down for the second consecutive day i hospitalized Covid in hospitals, currently there are 277 (-5), while the places occupied in the intensive therapies.

842 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 3,545 swabs (molecular and antigenic). 101 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals (two less than yesterday), of which two in intensive care. L’South Tyrol there are no new deaths and 512 new infections. Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care have decreased from 3 to 2, while 47 are always assisted in normal hospital wards.