Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 1 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Friday 1 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont and Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples on the day when new rules and lighter anti-covid measures come into force after the end of the state of emergency.

Here is today’s data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 7,333 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, 1 April. There are also another 6 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,498,035, while the currently positive ones are 81,641. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,164. In the Venetian hospitals 576 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 559) and 36 in intensive care (yesterday they were 35). In community hospitals there are 119 positive patients (yesterday they were 121). 3,378 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday.

TUSCANY