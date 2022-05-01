Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 1 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 1 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign on the day in which the new rules for the Green pass and the use of indoor masks come into force. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 4,143 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 6 deaths, considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,668,391, that of deaths to 14,461. The figure for currently positive subjects decreased, 68,528 (against 70,005 yesterday). There are 914 patients admitted to the medical area, 34 in intensive care.

PUGLIA

There are 2,830 new coronavirus infections today 1 May in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The new cases, identified through 19,762 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 1,031; Bat: 176; Brindisi: 325; Foggia: 319; Lecce: 503; Taranto: 449: Residents outside the region: 20; Province in definition: 7. 101,770 people are currently positive, 525 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 26 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,069,433 total cases, 10,572,564 swabs performed, 959,378 people recovered and 8,285 deaths.

CALABRIA