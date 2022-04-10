Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 10 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 10 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign.

Here is the data, region by region:

PUGLIA

There are 4,137 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, 10 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 7 deaths. New cases were identified on 25,268 swabs. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 1,398; Province of Bat: 287; Province of Brindisi: 442; Province of Foggia: 511; Province of Lecce: 853; Province of Taranto: 597; Residents outside the region: 39; Province in definition: 10. Currently positive people are 107,841. There are 657 covid patients admitted to a non-critical area in hospital. In intensive care, 40 patients.

TUSCANY

There are 3,653 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 10 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new positive cases are 3,653 on 23,998 tests of which 5,679 molecular swabs and 18,319 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.22% (64.8% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,845,407.

VENETO

There are 5,341 new coronavirus infections today 10 April 2022 in Veneto, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. The patients admitted to the medical area are 848 (-9), those in intensive care 45 (+2). Currently positive subjects are 79,273, a total of 1,554,548 cases since the beginning of the epidemic and 14,264 deaths.

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 4,565 coronavirus infections in Emilia Romagna today, 10 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 5 more deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 18,517 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,186 molecular and 9,331 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 24%.

The average age of new positives today is 45.1 years. In total, there have been 16,366 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 35 (-1 compared to yesterday, equal to -2.8%), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,270 (+ 31 compared to yesterday, + 2.5%), average age 76 years.