Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 13 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 13 April 2022, with data and numbers from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 6,978 new coronavirus infections today April 13 in Veneto (yesterday they were 8,723), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 12 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,572,096, while the currently positive ones are 77,796. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,289. 626 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals in the medical area (yesterday they were 649) and 24 in intensive care (yesterday they were 23). In community hospitals there are 136 positive patients (yesterday they were 143). The anti-Covid vaccinations carried out yesterday are 1,262.

TUSCANY

There are 4,011 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, April 13, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new positive cases are 4,011 on 26,109 tests of which 5,419 molecular swabs and 20,690 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.36% (71.6% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,851,198.

PUGLIA

There are 3,902 new coronavirus infections today 13 April 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 8 deaths. New positive cases were detected on 24,264 daily tests. The new cases by province: Province of Bari: 1,338; Bat Province: 292; Province of Brindisi: 408; Province of Foggia: 520; Province of Lecce: 717; Province of Taranto: 585; Residents outside the region: 33; Province under definition: 9.