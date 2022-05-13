Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 13 May

The Bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Friday 13 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily while infections and deaths are falling (Gimbe report). The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

LAZIO

There are 3,431 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 13, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 6,571 molecular swabs and 19,859 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 12.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,713.

In detail, in the Asl Roma 1 there are 669 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 2 there are 506 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 3 there are 538 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 4 there are 185 new cases and 1 death; in ASL Roma 5 there are 265 new cases and 0 deaths; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 337 new cases.

In the provinces there are 931 new cases. The Asl of Frosinone records 326 new cases and 1 death; the ASL of Latina 412 cases; the ASL of Rieti 83 new cases, while in the ASL of Viterbo there are 110 new cases and 1 death.

VENETO

There are 3,614 new covid infections in Veneto according to the data of the latest bulletin today, May 13th. There are also 4 other deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,719,946, while the currently positive ones are 52,268. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,577. In the hospitals of the Veneto, 467 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 26 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 123 positive patients. Yesterday 1,197 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY

There are 1,674 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 13 May. There are also 9 other deaths. 11,081 tests carried out, of which 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.11% (63.5% on first diagnoses). 483 cases confirmed with molecular swab and 1,191 by rapid antigen test, which bring the total to 1,126,522 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,076,698 (95.6% of total cases). Today 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% were positive. On the other hand, 2,637 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding the control swabs), of which 63.5% were positive. The currently positive are 39,845 today, -3% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 490 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 9 new deaths: 5 men and 4 women with an average age of 81.3 years.

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 3,528 harmful infections recorded today, May 13, 2022, in Emilia-Romagna, out of a total of 17,640 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,389 molecular and 8,251 rapid antigenic tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20%. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. There are 14 deaths. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 31 (unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 66.5 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,172 (-21 compared to yesterday, -1.8%), average age 75.8 years.

PUGLIA

There are 2,599 new coronavirus infections today 13 May 2022 in Puglia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 9 other deaths. New positive cases were detected on 17,542 daily tests. The new cases by province: Province of Bari: 873 – Province of Bat: 142 – Province of Brindisi: 246 – Province of Foggia: 308 – Province of Lecce: 572 – Province of Taranto: 423 – Residents outside the region: 27 – Province in definition: 8. There are 90,905 people currently positive in Puglia, 483 hospitalized in a non-critical area, 23 in intensive care. Since the beginning of the emergency, 1,104,883 total cases in the Region, 10,794,053 tests performed, 1,005,592 people healed and 8,386 deaths.

SARDINIA

In Sardinia today, May 13, 2022, 1,409 further coronavirus infections are recorded. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. A total of 6271 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 11 patients admitted to intensive care units (same figure as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 256 (+ 5). There are 23925 cases of home isolation (+ 256). There are 4 deaths: two women aged 83 and 84 and two men aged 66 and 81, residing in the province of Oristano.

CALABRIA

There are 1,194 (out of 5,942 swabs carried out) new coronavirus infections today 13 May 2022 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There were 3 deaths (for a total of 2,548 deaths). The bulletin also records -1,465 currently positive, -10 hospitalizations (for a total of 205) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 10).

ABRUZZO

There are 1,374 new coronavirus infections today 13 May 2022 in Abruzzo, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are three other deaths. The new positive cases bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 392961. Of today’s positives, 1132 were identified through rapid antigen tests. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases (aged between 64 and 94 years, all residing in the province of L’Aquila) and rises to 3261. The number of positive cases also includes 359155 discharged / healed (+1427 compared to yesterday ). This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 30545 (-57 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 3310 cases involving patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 281 patients (-4 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 8 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 30,256 (-53 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 2544 molecular swabs were performed (2295369 in total since the start of the emergency) and 6823 antigen tests (3659006). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 14.66 percent.

VALLE D’AOSTA