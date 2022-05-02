Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 2 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 2 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 1,168 new coronavirus infections today 2 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,673,702, while the currently positive ones are 68,031. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,465. In hospitals in the Veneto, 622 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 115 positive patients.

TUSCANY

There are 730 new coronavirus infections today 2 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 16 deaths. The new cases, 321 confirmed with molecular swab and 409 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,100,705 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.1% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.7% and reached 1,043,305 (94.8% of total cases). Today 1,429 molecular swabs and 3,394 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% were positive. On the other hand, 1,081 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 67.5% tested positive. The currently positive are 47,533 today, -11.8% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 635 (16 more than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (4 more). Of the 16 new deaths: 13 men and 3 women with an average age of 83.3 years (3 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 2 in Siena, 3 in Grosseto, 1 outside Tuscany).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 191 new infections today, May 2, in Friuli Venezia Giulia on 1,228 molecular swabs and 736 rapid antigenic tests carried out. This was reported by the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region. There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 166 patients hospitalized in other departments. There are 4 deaths.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years old (18.32%), followed by the 40-49 (15.18%) and by the 60-69 (12, 04%).

PUGLIA