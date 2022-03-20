Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 20 March

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 20 March, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Tuscany and Veneto, Piedmont and Lombardy, Lazio and Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the news relating to the Omicron 2 variant, including symptoms, incubation and duration.

LAZIO

There are 7,413 new coronavirus infections today 20 March 2022 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 7 deaths. In Rome 3,484 cases of positivity.

” Today in Lazio, out of 6,504 molecular swabs and 39,430 antigenic swabs for a total of 45,934 swabs, there are 7,413 new positive cases (-1,573). Seven deaths (+2), 1,018 hospitalized (+6), 75 intensive care (-1) and +5,484 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.1%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,484 ”, Alessio D’Amato, the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, announced in a note.

SARDINIA

There are 1,411 new coronavirus infections today 20 March 2022 in Sardinia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 4 other deaths. ” In Sardinia today there are 1,411 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 1110 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 8593 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 20 (+2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 322 (-5). 28376 are the cases of home isolation (+692) ” communicates the Region of Sardinia.

” There are 4 deaths: 1 87-year-old woman residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; 1 94-year-old woman residing in the province of Oristano, and two cases in the province of Nuoro ”.

PUGLIA

There are 6,464 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, March 20, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. New cases were identified on 31,485 swabs. Total deaths in the region are 7,858 since the start of the emergency.

New cases by province – Province of Bari: 1,850; Bat Province: 411; Province of Brindisi: 590; Province of Foggia: 731; Province of Lecce: 2,139; Province of Taranto: 678; Residents outside the region: 49; Province under definition: 16.

Currently positive people are 102,486. There are 562 covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area. There are 27 patients in intensive care.

VENETO

There are 4,656 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, March 20, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Three other deaths have been registered since yesterday. The current positives are 66,408 (+1,030). In hospital, covid patients admitted to non-critical areas are 728 (-4), while people in intensive care are 59 (-1).

TUSCANY