Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 22 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Friday 21 April 2022, with data and numbers from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. As the Rt index and incidence drop, here are the numbers from Lombardy and Lazio, Sicily and Piedmont, Puglia and Campania. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign.

The numbers of the regions:

VENETO

There are 6,900 new coronavirus infections today 22 April in Veneto (yesterday they were 7,423), according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 9 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,624,177, while the currently positive ones are 75,103. The total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,380. 627 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals (yesterday they were 631) and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 129 positive patients (yesterday they were 132). Yesterday 2,364 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY

There are 4,464 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, April 22, 2022, according to numbers and covid data of the region’s bulletin anticipated on Telegram by governor Eugenio Giani. “The new positive cases are 4.464 on 25.307 tests of which 4.243 molecular swabs and 21.064 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 17.64% (78.4% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,869,644.