Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 24 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 24 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. The data of the regions:

VENETO

There are 4,891 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 4 deaths considering the difference between the total indicated yesterday by the Ministry of Health and that present in the bulletin released today by the region. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,636,052, that of deaths to 14,392. The current positives drop to 74,687 (-631); Clinical data also declined, with 857 patients in the medical area (-7) and 34 (-1) in intensive care.

LAZIO

There are 5,985 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. “Today in Lazio out of 5,728 molecular swabs and 29,786 antigenic swabs for a total of 35,514 swabs, there are 5,985 new positive cases (-1,086), 7 deaths (-7), 1,125 hospitalized (-18), 70 therapies intensive (+2) and +3,352 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,882 “. This was announced by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato.

TUSCANY

There are 3,403 new coronavirus infections today 24 April in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. The new Covid cases, 1,050 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,353 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,078,868 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.3% more than the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,015,096 (94.1% of total cases). Today, 4,057 molecular swabs and 16,253 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed, of which 16.8% were positive. On the other hand, 4,909 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 53,981 today, + 2.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 681 (3 less than yesterday), of which 21 in intensive care (2 more).

PUGLIA