Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 24 March

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Thursday 24 March 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont and Lombardy, Veneto and Tuscany, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of large cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples on the day in which the Cts Aifa discusses the possible administration of the fourth dose of the vaccine to a wider audience. News and bulletins:

VENETO

There are 8,337 new coronavirus infections today 24 March in Veneto, according to the numbers of the region in the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero (yesterday they were 6,287). There are another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,444,562, while the currently positive ones are 73,374. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 14 thousand (14,087). In the Venetian hospitals 478 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 468) and 24 in intensive care (yesterday they were 27). In community hospitals there are 106 positive patients. Yesterday 2,297 doses of the vaccine were administered.

TUSCANY

There are 5,446 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 24 March 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on social media by governor Eugenio Giani. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 5,446 out of 35,774 tests of which 8,442 molecular swabs and 27,332 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.22% (62.1% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 8,788,936 of which 2,339,572 booster doses.

