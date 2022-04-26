Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 26 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Tuesday 26 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 2,002 new infections from Coronavirus today, April 26, 2022 in Veneto, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 3 deaths have been recorded. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,640,107, while the currently positive ones are 73,834 in the Region.

In hospitals in the Veneto, 614 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 18 in intensive care. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,404 in Veneto.

PUGLIA

There are 3,036 coronavirus infections in Puglia today, April 26, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 4 more deaths. New cases were identified on 18,606 swabs. Currently positive people in Puglia are 105,756. Covid patients hospitalized in a non-critical area are 580. In intensive care, on the other hand, 29 are ill. New cases by province – Province of Bari: 1,100; Bat Province: 216; Province of Brindisi: 322; Province of Foggia: 412; Province of Lecce: 573; Province of Taranto: 251; Residents outside the region: 34; Province under definition: 7.

TUSCANY

There are 1,203 new covd infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, April 26th. 8,117 tests carried out, of which 1,513 molecular swabs and 6,604 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.82% (74.8% on first diagnoses). The president of the Region Eugenio Giani communicates it on Telegram.

ABRUZZO

There are 1,291 new coronavirus infections registered today, April 26, in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 364,767. According to the bulletin with the Covid data of the Region, the death toll of patients records 10 new cases (of which 6 referring to recent days and communicated only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,199. Three hundred and twenty-five patients (+3 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the hospital in the medical area; 12 (unchanged compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 53123 (-76 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 1,190 molecular swabs were performed (2,250,006 in total since the start of the emergency) and 6,236 antigen tests (3,516,265). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 17.38 percent.

CALABRIA

There are 1,316 coronavirus infections in Calabria today, April 26, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Registered 7 deaths. New cases were identified on 5,715 swabs performed. Another 963 recovered, the total number of deaths is 2,479. The bulletin also records +346 currently positive, stable hospitalizations (for a total of 284) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 17).

BASILICATA

There are 604 coronavirus infections in Basilicata today, April 26, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 6 more deaths. The new cases were identified on a total of 2,361 swabs (molecular and antigenic). The deceased people resided in Genzano di Lucania, Picerno, Pomarico, Potenza, Rionero in Vulture and Terranova del Pollino. On the same day, 352 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 89 (+6) of which 2 in intensive care: 62 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 27 (of which 1 in IT) in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 28,974.

CAMPANIA