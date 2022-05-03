Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 3 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Tuesday 3 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 6,126 new coronavirus infections today 3 May 2022 in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,679,828, while the currently positive ones are 67,980. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,477. In Veneto hospitals 608 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 19 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 115 positive patients. Yesterday 593 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY

There are 3,620 new coronavirus infections registered today, May 3, in Tuscany, according to the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. The new cases, 537 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,083 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,104,325 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,046,841 (94.8% of total cases). Today 2,853 molecular swabs and 19,011 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.6% were positive. On the other hand, 4,810 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular buffer, excluding the control swabs), of which 75.3% were positive. The currently positive are 47,605 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 616 hospitalized (19 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 12 new deaths: 6 men and 6 women with an average age of 87 years.

PUGLIA