Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 30 April
Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Saturday 30 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign, on the eve of the new rules for the use of masks indoors. Here is the data, region by region:
VENETO
There are 5,549 new coronavirus infections today 30 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 3 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,668,391, while the currently positive ones are 70,005. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,455. In hospitals in the Veneto, 621 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. 2,539 doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered yesterday.
TUSCANY
ono 2,921 new coronavirus infections today April 30 in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new Covid cases, 756 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,165 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,097,551 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,035,643 (94.4% of total cases). Today 3,201 molecular swabs and 17,553 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.1% were positive. On the other hand, 3,948 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 74% were positive. The currently positive are 52,061 today, + 0.9% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 641 (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 more). Today there are 5 new deaths: 2 men and 3 women with an average age of 84.2 years.