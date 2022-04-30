Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 30 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Saturday 30 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign, on the eve of the new rules for the use of masks indoors. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 5,549 new coronavirus infections today 30 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 3 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,668,391, while the currently positive ones are 70,005. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,455. In hospitals in the Veneto, 621 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 118 positive patients. 2,539 doses of anti-Covid vaccine were administered yesterday.

TUSCANY