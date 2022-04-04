Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 4 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 4 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples while the new Xe variant appears, more contagious than Omicron 2.

VENETO

There are 2,048 new coronavirus infections today 4 April in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are no deaths for yesterday. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has broken through the million and a half ceiling, 1,511,785, while the currently positive ones are 81,043. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,193. In the Venetian hospitals 569 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 32 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 126 positive patients. Yesterday 613 doses of the vaccine were administered.

TUSCANY

There are 1,640 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, April 4, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 22 deaths. The new Covid cases, 669 confirmed with molecular swab and 971 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 999,397 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 941,044 (94.2% of total cases). Today 4,171 molecular swabs and 6,899 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.8% were positive. On the other hand, 3,277 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 50% were positive. The current positives are 48,807 today, -3.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 934 (43 more than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (7 more). Today there are 22 new deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 282 new coronavirus infections today 4 April in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 2 deaths. On 1,269 molecular swabs carried out, 60 new cases were detected, with a positive percentage of 4.73%. In addition, 2,045 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 222 cases (10.86%) were detected. 7 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 144 patients are hospitalized in other departments, according to Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.