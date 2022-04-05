Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 5 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Tuesday 5 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples while wondering about the new Xe variant, a mix of Omicron 1 and 2.

VENETO

There are 9,080 new coronavirus infections today 5 April in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,520,865, while the currently positive ones are 80,109. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,210. In the Venetian hospitals 593 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 27 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 122 positive patients. Yesterday 1,092 doses of vaccine were administered.

TUSCANY

There are 5,974 new coronavirus infections today 5 April in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 21 deaths. The new cases, 1,136 confirmed with molecular swab and 4,838 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,005,371 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic and are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 945,869 (94.1% of total cases). Today 7,090 molecular swabs and 32,225 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.2% were positive. On the other hand, 8,554 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.8% were positive. The currently positive are 49,928 today, + 2.3% compared to yesterday. There are 954 hospitalized (20 more than yesterday), of which 46 in intensive care (3 more). Today there are 28 new deaths: 17 men and 11 women with an average age of 84.5 years.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 1,562 new coronavirus infections today 5 April in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 3 deaths. On 5,052 molecular swabs, 310 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 6.14%. In addition, 10,442 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,252 cases (11.99%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care is down to 5, while the patients hospitalized in other departments are down to 143. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 40-49 years (17.41%) and the 50-59 years (17.03%); followed by the 30-39 year old (12.29%). Today there is the death of a 90 year old woman from Udine (who died in hospital), an 86 year old man from Gradisca d’Isonzo (who died in hospital) and a 79-year-old man from Tarcento who died in a facility for the elderly.

BASILICATA

There are 1,104 new coronavirus infections today 5 April in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. The new cases were identified out of a total of 4,682 swabs (molecular and antigenic) carried out. The deceased person resided in Grassano. 921 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 100 (-1) of which 1 in intensive care: 55 (of which 1 in TI) in the hospital of Potenza; 45 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are over 26,500.

PUGLIA