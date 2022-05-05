Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 5 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Thursday 5 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily while infections and deaths are falling (Gimbe report). The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

VENETO

There are 5,344 new coronavirus infections today 5 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,689,640, while the currently positive ones are 63,094. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,492. In Veneto hospitals 565 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 110 positive patients. Yesterday 760 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY