Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 5 May
Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Thursday 5 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily while infections and deaths are falling (Gimbe report). The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:
VENETO
There are 5,344 new coronavirus infections today 5 May in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 5 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,689,640, while the currently positive ones are 63,094. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,492. In Veneto hospitals 565 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 110 positive patients. Yesterday 760 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.
TUSCANY
There are 2,712 new coronavirus infections today 5 May in Tuscany, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 14 deaths. The new cases, 692 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,020 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 1,109,558 from the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency and are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,053,877 (95% of total cases). Today 3,412 molecular swabs and 15,733 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.2% were positive. Instead, 2,712 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 100% were positive. The current positives are 45.775 today, -1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 567 (25 less than yesterday), of which 25 in intensive care (stable). Today there are 14 new deaths: 6 men and 8 women with an average age of 82.1 years.