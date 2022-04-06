Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 6 April

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 6 April 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of large cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples while hospitalizations are growing slightly and according to the WHO the greater transmissibility of the Xe variant (+ 10%), compared to Omicron 2, “requires further confirmation”.

CAMPANIA

There are 7,277 coronavirus infections in Campania today, 6 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded another 12 deaths. New cases were identified on 41,631 tests. In today’s bulletin released by the crisis unit of the Campania Region, 12 new deaths are included, 10 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 2 occurred previously but recorded yesterday. In Campania, 31 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 725 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LAZIO

7,782 new coronavirus infections are today 6 April in Lazio, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 9 deaths. Today in Lazio “out of 9,796 molecular swabs and 42,913 antigenic swabs for a total of 52,709 swabs, there are 7,782 new positive cases (-2,121), 9 deaths (-1), 1,152 hospitalized (+6), 81 therapies intensive (+3) and +5,383 the healed. the ratio between positives and swabs is 14.7%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,898 “, says the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

PIEDMONT

There are 3,368 coronavirus infections in Piedmont today, 6 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are another 5 deaths. The new cases, of which 2,936 positive for antigen tests, were detected on 27,799 swabs, of which 24,239 antigen tests. The ratio of positives to swabs stands at 12.1%. Ordinary hospitalizations 622 (-5 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 26 (-1 compared to yesterday).

VENETO

There are 6,989 new coronavirus infections today 6 April in Veneto (yesterday they were 9,080), according to the numbers of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are 12 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,527,854, while the currently positive ones are 80,128. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,223. In Veneto hospitals 601 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 593) and 25 in intensive care (yesterday they were 27). In community hospitals there are 129 positive patients (yesterday they were 122). Yesterday 1,247 doses of the vaccine were administered.

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 5,343 new coronavirus infections today 6 April in Emilia Romagna, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 11 deaths. Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,306,958 positive cases have been recorded in the region. The new infections were identified on a total of 25,102 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 14,147 were molecular and 10,955 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 21.3%.

TUSCANY

There are 4,458 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 6 April 2022, according to numbers and data from the region’s covid bulletin. There are another 12 deaths. The new positive cases bring the total to 1,009,829 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.5% and reach 950,942 (94.2% of total cases). Today 7,036 molecular swabs and 21,773 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.5% tested positive. On the other hand, 6,878 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.8% were positive. The current positives are today 49,301, -1.3% compared to yesterday. There are 924 hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (3 fewer). There are 12 new deaths: 9 men and 3 women with an average age of 79.8 years (4 in Florence, 2 in Pistoia, 1 in Pisa, 2 in Livorno, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto) .

Overall, 48,377 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (597 fewer than yesterday, minus 1.2%). A total of 924 people are hospitalized (30 fewer than yesterday, minus 3.1%), 43 in intensive care (3 fewer than yesterday, minus 6.5%). There are 950,942 people healed overall (5,073 more than yesterday, plus 0.5%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 950,942 (5,073 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.5%) declared fully cured, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab. 9,586 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,027 in Florence, 806 in Prato, 863 in Pistoia, 626 in Massa Carrara, 899 in Lucca, 1,027 in Pisa, 700 in Livorno, 639 in Arezzo, 512 in Siena, 362 in Grosseto, 125 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

BASILICATA

There are 704 new coronavirus infections today 6 April 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 3 deaths. New positive cases were detected on a total of 3,439 swabs (molecular and antigenic). These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. The deceased people resided in Ferrandina, Matera, Potenza. 583 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 103 (+3) of which 1 in intensive care: 57 (of which 1 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 46 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 26,700.

For the vaccination, 248 administrations were made yesterday. So far, 467,973 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553,254 residents), 441,239 have received the second (79.8 percent) and 352,622 are the third doses (63.7 percent). , for a total of 1,261,937 administrations carried out.

PUGLIA

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 1,133 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, April 6. There are also 4 other deaths. On 4,572 molecular swabs 401 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 8.77%. Furthermore, 5,756 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 732 cases (12.72%) were detected.

People hospitalized in intensive care drop to 4, as well as patients hospitalized in other departments that drop to 136. This was announced today by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected groups are the 50-59 years (18.09%) and the 40-49 years (16.24%); following the 30-39 years (14.12%).

ABRUZZO

There are 1,982 new coronavirus infections today 6 April in Abruzzo, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There is 1 death. The new cases, aged between 3 months and 100 years, bring the total from the beginning of the emergency, net of realignments, to 32,6601. Of today’s positives, 1,281 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients, which registers a new case (it is a 90 year old from the province of Teramo) rises to 3,116. This was communicated by the Abruzzo Regional Health Department.

SARDINIA