Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 7 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Saturday 7 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Lombardy and Lazio, Tuscany and Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. The data of the regions:

CAMPANIA

There are 4,751 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 7, 2022 in Campania, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. In the last 48 hours, 5 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 28,554 swabs were processed, of which 7,554 were antigenic. There are 647 hospitalizations in Covid ordinary wards and 38 intensive care units are employed.

VENETO

There are 4,176 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, May 7. There are also another 7 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,698,280, while the currently positive ones are 59,816. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,512. In Veneto hospitals 522 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 22 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 106 positive patients. Yesterday 1,863 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

TUSCANY

There are 2,358 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, May 7. There are also another 10 deaths. 1,114,150 the total of cases since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,059,500 (95.1% of total cases). Today 2,938 molecular swabs and 13,473 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,403 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 44,723 today, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 522 hospitalized (20 fewer than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 10 new deaths: 4 men and 6 women with an average age of 83.3 years.

SARDINIA

There are 1,118 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, May 7. There are also another 2 deaths. A total of 7,215 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 8 patients admitted to intensive care units (one less than yesterday). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 266 (- 2) while there are 25,928 cases of home isolation (-524). There are 2 deaths: an 89-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari and an 85-year-old woman residing in the Province of Sassari.

CALABRIA

There are 1,290 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, May 7. There are also another 5 deaths. 7,218 swabs performed, +2,953 cured. The total number of deaths in the region is 2,533. The bulletin also records -1,668 currently positive, -9 hospitalizations (for a total of 240) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 11).

BASILICATA

There are 497 new coronavirus infections today 7 May 2022 in Basilicata, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 2 deaths. New positive cases were detected on a total of 2,171 swabs (molecular and antigenic). The deceased people resided in Tito and Tramutola. 713 healings recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 103 (-6) of which 2 (-1) in intensive care: 66 (of which 3 in TI) in the Potenza hospital; 37 in that of Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 29,569.

For the vaccination, 314 doses were administered yesterday. So far 468.147 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent of the population which amounts to 553.254 residents), 441.846 have received the second (79.9 percent), 355.948 are the third doses (64.3 percent) and 2,704 the fourth doses (0.5 per cent), for a total of 1,268,645 administered doses.

ABRUZZO

There are 1,480 new coronavirus infections today, May 7, 2022 in Abruzzo, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 7 deaths have been recorded, of which 3 in the province of Chieti, one in L’Aquila and the other 3 in Teramo. Since yesterday, 1,184 people have been healed. There are 301 hospitalized in the medical area and 9 intensive care units are employed. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, L’Aquila at 262, Chieti at 555, Pescara at 319 and Teramo at 306.