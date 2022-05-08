Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 8 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Sunday 8 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily as reinfections rise and among experts the concern for the autumn wave is growing. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

LOMBARDY

There are 1,985 new cases of Covid in Lombardy, compared to 20,478 swabs carried out, of which 9.6% was positive. In the last 24 hours, 22 people have died, for a total of 40,131 deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. 1,099 people are hospitalized in ordinary Covid wards, 32 less than yesterday; while the number of patients admitted to intensive care rises to 35 (yesterday they were 34). In the metropolitan area of ​​Milan there are 554 new cases, in Bresciano 279, in the province of Bergamo 194, in Monza and Brianza 178, in the province of Varese 142 and in that of Como 133. Double-digit increase in infections in the other areas of Lombardy : Pavia +97, Sondrio +83, Mantua +79, Cremona +78, Lecco +75 and Lodi +30.

VENETO

There are 3,141 infections registered today, May 8, 2022, in Veneto, according to the data of the Covid bulletin released by the Region. Three victims, bringing the total to 14,515 from the beginning of the pandemic to today. The number of hospitalizations in the medical area is down, which today are 798 (-21), and those in intensive care are up for one patient: 42 beds are occupied. The current positives still remain below the threshold of 60 thousand: 58,149, -1,667 compared to the previous 24 hours.

SARDINIA

There are 916 new covid infections in Sardinia according to today’s bulletin, May 8. There are also 3 other deaths. A total of 5,934 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The three deaths concern a 54-year-old woman residing in the province of Sassari; a 68-year-old man, residing in the province of Oristano, and a 79-year-old woman, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari. There are 8 patients admitted to intensive care units (same figure as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 272 (+6). There are 26,035 cases of home isolation (+107).

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 3,077 new covid infections in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, May 8. There are also another 5 deaths. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,438,202 positive cases have been recorded in the region, 13,464 the total of swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,401 molecular and 7,063 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 22.8%. The average age of new positives today is 45.1 years. There are 34 patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (unchanged from yesterday), the average age is 67.5 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,217 (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.16%), average age 76 years.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 46,536 (-3,298). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 45,285 (-3,312), 97.3% of the total active cases. While the total number of people healed are 6,370 more than yesterday and reach 1,374,949. In total, 16,717 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 noon a total of 10,426,411 doses were administered; out of the total 3,789,277 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,879,309.

TUSCANY

There are 1,901 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, Sunday 8 May 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated on Telegram by governor Eugenio Giani. There are also 2 other deaths. “The new positive cases are 1,901 out of 13,652 tests of which 2,881 molecular swabs and 10,771 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 13.92% (62.1% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines administered in Tuscany are 8,912,891.

CALABRIA

There are 1,013 new covid infections in Calabria according to today’s bulletin, May 8. There are also 4 other deaths. 5,792 swabs performed, +1,663 cured, the total number of deaths in the region rises to 2,537. The bulletin also records -654 currently positive, -14 hospitalizations (for a total of 226) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 10).

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

There are 443 new covid infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia according to today’s bulletin, 8 May. There is also another death. On 1,504 molecular swabs 100 new infections were detected with a positive percentage of 6.65%; also 2,276 rapid antigenic tests were carried out, from which 343 cases (15.07%) were detected. There are 7 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 159. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi.



VALLE D’AOSTA