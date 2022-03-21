Covid today Italy, Civil Protection bulletin and regional contagions 21 March

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Monday 21 March 20, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Tuscany and Veneto, Piedmont and Lombardy, Lazio and Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities such as Milan, Rome and Naples, the point on the vaccination campaign and the news relating to the Omicron 2 variant, including symptoms, incubation, duration and vaccine.

VENETO

There are 1,938 new coronavirus infections today March 21 in Veneto, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are 4 more deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,421,583, while the currently positive ones are 66,301. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 14 thousand (14,045). In Veneto hospitals 429 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 28 in intensive care, as regards hospital structures. In community hospitals there are 103 positive patients. 1941 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday.

TUSCANY