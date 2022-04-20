Covid today Italy, Civil Protection bulletin and regional infections 20 April
Numbers on infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily
The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Wednesday 20 April 2022, with data and numbers from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania, Puglia and Sicily. The bulletin of big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign on the day when Undersecretary Costa spoke about the government’s orientation on indoor masks, with a stop to the obligation scheduled for May.
Here is today’s data from the regions:
VENETO
There are 9,754 new covid infections in Veneto according to today’s bulletin, April 20. There are also another 14 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,609,854, while the currently positive ones are 72,608. The total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic is 14,361. 638 people are hospitalized in the Venetian hospitals and 15 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 128 positive patients. Yesterday 2,052 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.
TUSCANY
There are 6,564 new coronavirus cases registered in Tuscany today, 20 April, out of 39,301 tests of which 4,496 molecular swabs and 34,805 rapid tests. To anticipate the bulletin with Covid data is the president of the Region, Eugenio Giani, on Telegram. The rate of new positives is 16.70% (82.8% on first diagnoses).