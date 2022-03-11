Covid today Italy, Crisanti: “Abolish super and normal Green pass”

What will become of the super Green pass after March 31 in Italy, with the end of the Covid state of emergency? “With all these vaccinated, it no longer makes sense to keep it, also because Italy has not done much better than other countries that had not adopted it. I, from 1 April, would completely abolish both the super and the Green pass. “. The virologist Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua, told ‘Un giorno da pecora’ on Rai Radio 1.

“It will all end when people between the ages of 12 and 60 have repeatedly immunized” against Covid-19, “either with vaccinations or infections, and as they get older they maintain the level of protection. Which will happen in a few years, not right away. , let’s say in 2 or 3 years “, he continues. “A month ago we were all more protected, now we are in a stationary phase. The transmission capacity of the virus is balanced by our protection. I think we will remain so for a long time. The real challenge is to protect the fragile, who cannot develop a response. protective immune system “, says Crisanti again. “People who are fine, if they are immunized, if they become infected or are asymptomatic or have a very mild disease.”

Could the reception of Ukrainian refugees lead to an increase in the numbers of Covid-19 in Italy? “In our country we have about 60 thousand cases of Covid a day. Suppose we host 50 thousand Ukrainian refugees and 10% are infected: they would be 5 thousand and they would have no impact on our situation. We must not be afraid of this possibility, we can host these people. without risk “.

Covid doesn’t feel like a front page theme anymore. Does Crisanti suffer from the drop in attention, even from the media? “If there is someone who asks me something, there is no problem. Otherwise I dedicate myself with greater tranquility to what I did before. Do the TVs seek me less? I don’t have a problem with self-esteem …”.