Covid today Italy, from quarantine to case count: Ministry of Health-Regions table

From the duration of the Covid quarantine to the classification of hospitalizations. The discussion between the Ministry of Health and the Regions on the possibility of a revision of the current legislation concerning some issues related to the coronavirus starts today. Adnkronos Health learns this from qualified sources. The table was requested by the Regions which are pushing for an adaptation of the current case monitoring system.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza had talked about the table: “In the next few weeks we will open a discussion with the regions and in the next few hours we will open a technical table on the issues they propose”, he announced.

“I believe that the color system has been a very useful system shared with the Regions and is a system that provides for generalized limitations for all citizens. The introduction of the Green pass and the Super green pass, on the other hand, affects more in detail. more specifically, therefore, I think that the color system can therefore be overcome “, reiterated Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health.

The color system of the regions (white, yellow, orange and red areas) has been at the center of the debate for a few days. A system that can be reviewed, according to Professor Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the CTS, in a phase characterized by the high number of infections linked to the Omicron variant. “The system of coloring the regions was worked out in a concerted manner between the ministry and the Regions at a different time”, observed the expert. “That we can arrive at a reconsideration lies in the logic of things. Having said that, let’s not forget that there is a management load in hospitals even for asymptomatic patients who must be kept separate. Just as we do not make the mistake that asymptomatics cannot infect “added Locatelli.