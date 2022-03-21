Covid today Italy, Galli: “Evident contagion resumption”

Covid today in Italy, “there is a rise” in infections “not negligible”. Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, thus replies, speaking with Adnkronos Salute, to those who ask him if a fifth epidemic wave is already underway. The numbers, he explains, tell “a return to the failure to observe the logical rules” of prudence. “Even just considering the number of people I have heard in recent days and who have recovered the infection, although it is a limited and unscientific observatory, a recovery” of Covid-19 “emerges clearly and also results from other observers. I would say from all possible observers “. “Did we want to open everything? Okay, but opening everything with fewer precautions implies paying a duty of this type“, specifies the expert who does not feel” comfortable “especially thinking of the southern winter approaching the hemisphere opposite to ours:” It could reserve anything “, he warns.

“If the resurgence of infections does not translate into new pressure on hospitals, and this evidence for now is not there – underlines Galli – it may perhaps be bearable: it will cause us some more deaths, it will cause us a whole series of problems, but okay. The show must go on “, reflects the infectious specialist to whom, however,” it seems to be living a déja vu: the first summer “of the pandemic” was the summer in which people were insulted if they wore a mask, because they had to be all over – he remembers – and then we had tens of thousands of deaths. The second summer was that of ‘reasoned risk’, and then the Delta variant arrived. Now we are faced with a third summer in which there are vaccinated there have been many, but there has also been a significant decline in new vaccinations, especially those of children, and there is Omicron “super transmissible and” capable of reinfecting well those who have had other variants “.

Furthermore, the northern summer corresponds to the austral winter which affects areas of the world that are “not vaccinated or vaccinated poorly and poorly”. There “anything could happen as well as nothing could happen. But clearly this is a problem”, the doctor warns, because in the Covid ‘Monopoly’ there is an ‘unexpected’ risk at every roll of the dice.

“Who today wants to declare that it is over”, that Covid-19 has passed, “he declares. He detaches his ‘coupons’ from the point of view of” consents, “of pleasing those who like to be told that it is all over, and if he is a politician he benefits immediately, perhaps even from an electoral point of view. other than solved “.

“It is not a competition to be a prophet of doom – explains the expert at Adnkronos Salute – The point is that I still have no reason to feel calm.“, especially in the face of the” anything but negligible rise “in the contagion curve in recent weeks. That’s why” whoever wants to say that it is over can also say it and will please those who want to hear it. But the probability that one day he will hear someone remembering ‘but how, didn’t you say it was all over?’ “, According to Galli” is greater than the probability that someone will remember me ‘but how, you didn’t say it wasn’t yet over? ‘”.

The doctor believes that “problems will emerge” again. “It will be a matter of understanding its severity and we all hope it is low. However – the infectious disease specialist warns – the time to drop attention is something that I personally do not consider ripe yet”.

The advance of Omicron 2 which is about to supplant the ‘mother’ variant Omicron 1, and which in some regions of Italy has already managed to overtake, does not worry Galli too much. It is even more transmissible, the doctor confirms to Adnkronos Health, it can infect those who have been vaccinated and “can also very well infect those who have already had Covid from other variants”. However, based on the available data, “I do not think it will be able to reinfect those who have already been infected with Omicron”. The ‘families’ of mutants to be monitored according to the expert “are other: for example a further evolution of the Delta variant line”, bad not only for transmissibility, but above all for the severity of the disease.

“Omicron 2 – explains Galli – is simply a further demonstration of the fact that a virus” like Sars-CoV-2, “already very widespread, can randomly develop other mutations that make it even more capable of annoying us”. This is why it is important to always carefully monitor the ‘transformation’ of the pandemic coronavirus, especially now that, as our summer approaches, winter will begin in the other half of the world: “It is not mandatory for something to happen, but something could happen – reiterates the infectious disease specialist – in the areas of the world where we are heading for the austral winter and where there are many people who are not vaccinated, hypo-vaccinated or poorly vaccinated. Latin America and Africa, in particular “, should be for Galli of the ‘special observations’.