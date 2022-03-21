Covid today Italy, Gismondo: “New wave but virus attenuated”

“We are witnessing a new wave of infections” Covid in Italy but by “a virus” which in its version Omicron and also Omicron 2 appears “very attentive to the Wuhan virus” at the beginning of the pandemic as regards symptoms and effects. “Certainly an exponential increase in infections could also cause a certain increase in hospitalizations for fragile patients. But” if we have an increase in hospitalizations, “it will be almost exclusively in the medical area and not impacting the health organization”. Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan, invites us to “not give in to panic” in the face of a fifth epidemic wave.

“We are not yet giving in to the feeling that has seriously ruined us the last 2 and a half years and this Easter let’s imagine it to be peaceful”, says the expert at Adnkronos Salute. How to protect yourself from an Omicron 2 which is so transmissible and potentially reinfecting for the ex infected by other variants?

“The defense always remains the same”, Gismondo replies: “Avoid close contact with other people, especially in closed rooms; use the mask in crowded places, regardless of the relaxation of the measures” which will take place even more after the end of the state of emergency on March 31st. “And anyway, if you are in good health and vaccinated”, the recommendation is “do not be afraid of contagion” in case a positive test arrives anyway.