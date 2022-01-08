Health

Covid today Italy, Medical Order: “Abnormal numbers”

“The situation in hospitals will get worse. People are facing infections” from Sars-COV-2, “the numbers are abnormal: we have more than 1 million and 600 thousand infected at home at the moment and Covid is a frightening disease. People with minimal respiratory distress go to the hospital and hospitals are beginning to fail in certain cases“. Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), takes stock of the current situation on the health front and the warning signals coming from the structures, from North to South.

In the most troubled areas, he explains to Adnkronos Health, “we are reliving all over again what happened in the other pandemic peaks, when wards were closed and Covid places opened, anesthetists were transferred to intensive care from the operating theaters. This is happening today. Here because we must intervene immediately. Once again, let’s go back to the arguments we did last November, in March of the other year, we are full stop. in a wave that can be dramatic for the high numbers it is having and we are very frightened “.

